Unapologetic Rashida Tlaib issues a statement to make your skin crawl

This past week, Rashida Tlaib said she had a “calming feeling” about the Holocaust because her ancestors gave the victims a “safe haven.”

On a podcast, she said:

“It was my ancestors – Palestinians – who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people’s passports,” she said. “And just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time.”

The context is what is important. She said this to push the idea that we need to end the partition and make Israel and Palestine one nation.

What Tlaib is doing is distorting history because she wants a one-state solution. She wants to use ‘democracy’ to establish a Palestinian state where Jews would become the minority and soon be vanquished. Her comments about feeling calm when she thinks about helping the Jewish people is a lie and she knows it. The Palestinians fought with the Germans in World War II.

The Republican Leadership Responded

The Republican leadership demanded Democrat leadership do something about her anti-Semitism.

Rep. Liz Cheney issued a strong statement and thinks Speaker Pelosi and Leader Hoyer will finally take action. “This must cross the line, even for them,” she tweeted.

Cheney wrote in a statement, “All of us, regardless of party, must stand as Americans against the evil of anti-Semitism. If the Democratic leadership continues to stand by in silence, they are enabling the spread of evil. History teaches us that anti-Semitism begins with words and becomes something far worse. Speaker Pelosi and Leader Hoyer must act now.”

Tlaib’s Clever & Deceitful Statement:

In a statement, an unrepentant, deceitful Tlaib attacked Republicans. The extremist, anti-Semite wrote, “Once again, Republican leaders and right-wing extremists are spreading outright lies to incite hate. Congresswoman Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself for using the tragedy of the Holocaust in a transparent attempt to score political points. Her behavior cheapens our public discourse and is an insult to the Jewish community and the millions of Americans who stand opposed to the hatred being spread by Donald Trump’s Republican Party.”

You see how she operates. She’s guilty but makes herself into a victim.

Then she lied, referencing the podcast during which she made her remarks:

“During one portion of the segment discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Congresswoman mentioned the role that Palestinians played in helping to provide a safe haven for Jewish people following the tragedy of the Holocaust. Rep. Tlaib said thinking about this effort to provide a safe haven for people fleeing persecution brought calm to Rep. Tlaib because her ancestors were involved in helping those tragically impacted by the Holocaust.”

“The Congresswoman did not in any way praise the Holocaust nor did she say the Holocaust itself brought a calming feeling to her. In fact, she repeatedly called the Holocaust a tragedy and a horrific persecution of the Jewish people.”

That wasn’t the point. The point is she is trying to push a solution that would destroy Israel.

It is a vicious lie

It’s a very clever lie. She launches a vile attack with historical lies while pretending she’s offering sympathy.

She left out the fact that Palestinians joined up with the Nazis in World War II.

Tlaib called the Republican leadership “bankrupt,” asserting their “hateful rhetoric” is used to oppress people.

Tlaib is speaking to the more naive voters. The bankrupt, anti-Israel Democrat leadership will use the opportunity to pile on to Republicans or they will say nothing. They plan to win at all costs.

Statement on lies being spread regarding Congresswoman Tlaib’s appearance on Yahoo’s SkullDuggery Podcast. pic.twitter.com/fBASeibLwV — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) May 13, 2019

Donald Trump Slammed Her

Democrat Rep. Tlaib is being slammed for her horrible and highly insensitive statement on the Holocaust. She obviously has tremendous hatred of Israel and the Jewish people. Can you imagine what would happen if I ever said what she said, and says? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019