Unbelievable! It Was Rosenstein Who Hid the “Stop Trump” Texts

During the testimony provided by Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Rep. Jordan asked who made the decision to withhold the smoking gun ‘Stop Trump’ text message from Congressional investigators for a month.
“But who made the decision? Was it Mr. Wray, was it Mr. Rosenstein, Mr. Sessions? Who made the decision?” Jordan asked Horowitz.
“We sent it to the Office of Deputy Attorney General,” Horowitz said.
“So, Mr. Rosenstein. Rosenstein made a decision that instead of us seeing the most explosive text message between these two key agents that were on the Clinton team, the Russia team, and on the Special Counsel team, he made a decision to wait a month for us to see that text message,” Rep Jordan said.
Rep. Jordan said this isn’t the first time Rosenstein has kept information from Congress. It’s his pattern.
That’s because he thinks he has supremacy over Congress and Congress has no constitutional right to oversight over them. He wants a DoJ/FBI that operates like a rogue government with no accountability.
Vision of the Anointed by Thomas Sowell, explains how these people believe only they have the knowledge to determine the course taken by a whole nation.
i smell revolution coming, and it will be here this year……period
I’ve heard of that book. Did a quick search and it’s next on my list. Thanks.
Found this quote from the book. Boy does he nail it.
“The presumed irrationality of the public is a pattern running through many, if not most or all, of the great crusades of the anointed in the twentieth century–regardless of the subject matter of the crusade or the field in which it arises. Whether the issue has been ‘overpopulation,’ Keynesian economics, criminal justice, or natural resource exhaustion, a key assumption has been that the public is so irrational that the superior wisdom of the anointed must be imposed, in order to avert disaster. The anointed do not simply: happen: to have a disdain for the public. Such disdain is an integral part of their vision, for the central feature of that vision is preemption of the decisions of others.” — P. 123-124
http://rightwingnews.com/quotes/the-best-quotes-from-thomas-sowells-the-vision-of-the-anointed-2/
Again for the 100th time, please be advised that RosenstAin can be arrested for violation of 18 U.S.C. Section 1505, obstruction of a legitimate congressional investigation and 18 U.S.C. Sections 1621 & 1001a
FELONY PERJURY FOR LYING TO A FISA COURT JUDGE.
That is why he will not release the documents; the documents could place him under arrest for those crimes, as well as numerous other crimes, including conspiracy to obstruct justice,. obstruction of justice and conspiracy to overturn the legitimate United States Government. He could then no longer stay in office and the Pres could appoint a legitimate, straight arrow to the position of Deputy Attorney General.
Now Sessions has threatened to resign if RosenstAin is gone so let him, and then the Deputy AG can run an honest agency.No senate confirmation necessary for appointment of Deputy AG. THINK ABOUT IT,
Arrest of RR is totally justified.
Trump hating leftist self absorbed Ryan is the one blocking contempt and impeachment. Ryan and McConnell are funding Mueller while blocking serious investigations. They are also blocking the removal of RR/JS. They are backing Trump into a corner so he must act. When he acts, the public will support him.
It is undeniable that RR is involved in a criminal conspiracy along with his #1 fan JS.
Just get rid of all the corrupt bass reTARDS who have been obstructing our democracy and this investigation. That would include Sessions
Impeach. Now.
Crooked, Corrupt, Biased, Criminal, Treasonous……..ANY WAY YOU SLICE IT……these FBI, DOJ, CIA need to go to prison. NOONE……I REPEAT NOONE gets to bend the rules to affect an election for a given candidate or party.