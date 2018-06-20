Unbelievable! It Was Rosenstein Who Hid the “Stop Trump” Texts

During the testimony provided by Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Rep. Jordan asked who made the decision to withhold the smoking gun ‘Stop Trump’ text message from Congressional investigators for a month.

“But who made the decision? Was it Mr. Wray, was it Mr. Rosenstein, Mr. Sessions? Who made the decision?” Jordan asked Horowitz.

“We sent it to the Office of Deputy Attorney General,” Horowitz said.

“So, Mr. Rosenstein. Rosenstein made a decision that instead of us seeing the most explosive text message between these two key agents that were on the Clinton team, the Russia team, and on the Special Counsel team, he made a decision to wait a month for us to see that text message,” Rep Jordan said.

Rep. Jordan said this isn’t the first time Rosenstein has kept information from Congress. It’s his pattern.

That’s because he thinks he has supremacy over Congress and Congress has no constitutional right to oversight over them. He wants a DoJ/FBI that operates like a rogue government with no accountability.