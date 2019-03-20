Unbelievable Low for Journalism & CNN’s Parkland Townhall

CNN’s Parkland Town Hall was honored with the Cronkite Award. This makes a complete joke out of the award and shows what a joke CNN’s Jake Tapper and his team are for accepting it.

They love patting themselves on the back and claiming credit for doing the opposite of what they say they are doing. That is Orwellian.

The award is for advancing the national conversation on gun control and violence.

Seriously?

It was vile, and divided the nation further. Are they truly this delusional?

Tom Elliott explained that during the ‘award-winning’ event, disgraced Sheriff Scott Israel was lauded as a hero. Dana Loesch was set up as a culprit, along with Marco Rubio who was called a school killer. Creepy Dems like Ted Deutsch were held up as heroes saving the day.

For a sense of how chaotic this “town hall” event was, here’s the moment the crowd booed @DLoesch after she mentioned a rape survivor, Kimberly Corban, who says a gun could have prevented the assault against her. pic.twitter.com/ouGFHhxniw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 19, 2019

Tom Elliot, the co-founder of the crowdsource video company, Grabien, put some of the more interesting clips together from that disgraceful night.

Here, the crowd goes wild after a father attacks @marcorubio, calling him “pathetically weak.” pic.twitter.com/cRuYGq2ouv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 19, 2019

The place turned into something like a pep rally at the mere mention of banning every semi-automatic gun in America. Rep. Ted Deutch received rapturous applause when he called for doing exactly that. pic.twitter.com/n1PKaYbugB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 19, 2019