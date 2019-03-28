Unbelievable! Smollett Demands an Apology from the Mayor & Police Chief

Jussie Smollett is guilty of a hate hoax aimed at demonizing Trump supporters and getting a raise from the producers of the hit show ‘Empire.’ The State’s attorney Kim Foxx and her assistant confirmed Smollett is guilty.

Over the course of the investigation, the State’s attorney had sketchy communications with Michelle Obama’s chief of staff Tina Tchen who wanted the case moved to the FBI. Since she was compromised, Foxx said she recused herself, but now admits she never recused. She ended up dropping the charges against Jussie this week but stated that he was guilty of the crime. Foxx also claimed the Smollett case records were accidentally sealed.

None of this is suspicious?

Since this blew up this week, Smollett’s attorney has been giving interviews claiming Jussie is innocent and an unfortunate victim, who might sue the city.

That takes us to today. It just got more outrageous. According to CBS Chicago reporter Charlie De Mar, Smollett’s defense team is demanding an apology from the Mayor and the Police Chief for “dragging an innocent man’s character through the mud. Jussie has paid enough.”

This is after the Mayor and the Police Chief said Smollett owed the city an apology. Do these people have Chutzpah or what?

This is the Smollett defense team’s response to the mayor’s demand for $130,000 in expenses.

More from Jussie Smollet team. STATEMENT FROM JUSSIE SMOLLETT’S DEFENSE TEAM REGARDING MAYOR EMMANUEL’S STATEMENT “It is the Mayor and the Police Chief who owe Jussie – owe him an apology – for dragging an innocent man’s character through the mud. Jussie has paid enough.” — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) March 28, 2019

The city has demanded $130,000 from Smollett for leading them on a wild goose chase. It’s a lot more than the $10,000 Smollett forfeited in bail money, but it’s a lot less than what he cost the city.

Mayor Emanuel said, “The finance piece…is an acknowledgment of what you did is wrong.”

Letter from City to Jussie Smollett titled “Demand Letter-Smollett False Statement” Read here: pic.twitter.com/vvcI2pNWAR — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) March 28, 2019