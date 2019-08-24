Uncle Joe asks college kids to imagine if Obama had been assassinated

During a town hall event Friday in New Hampshire, the — sadly — presidential frontrunner brought up the assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who he recently said died in the 70s.

Biden’s speech was focused on healthcare. He was stammering and rambling. He did put out one memorable line. He brought up Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy again.

“I have one hero who was my dad, but I have two political heroes were Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy. My senior semester they were both shot and killed,” Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president from 2009 to 2017, said. “Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee. What would have happened in America?”

Huh? What is he talking about and what’s the point? Imagine if Obama had been shot?

According to the New York Times, the 76-year-old was trying to make a point about becoming politically aware in the turbulent times of the late 1960s and 1970s, moving on to mention the deadly Kent State shootings during a Vietnam War protest in 1970. Biden was elected to the Senate in 1972.

Point not made.

In the clip from New Hampshire, he also talks about how he believed in gay marriage since he was a child and his father explained two men kissing are in love. That was another one of Biden’s prevarications. In May 2012, he came out for the first time for gay marriage.

He also said 40 kids were shot at Kent State. The truth is 4 were killed and 9 were wounded.

Go to 1:08 for the Obama assassination line and 1:09 for the gay line:

During an appearance on “Meet the Press” in May 2012, as host David Gregory quizzed Biden on the subject, the Vice President made some news:

Gregory: You’re comfortable with same-sex marriage now?

Biden: Look, I am Vice President of the United States of America. The President sets the policy. I am absolutely comfortable with the fact that men marrying men, women marrying women, and heterosexual men marrying women are entitled to the same exact rights. All the civil rights, all the civil liberties. And quite frankly I don’t see much of a distinction beyond that.

In October 2008, he said he did not support gay marriage.

He also keeps touting his fake involvement in the Civil Rights Movement. You literally cannot believe a word he says.

Biden said at another time that he participated in sit-ins at segregated restaurants and movie theaters.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Biden regularly claimed to have been an activist in the civil rights movement and said he participated in sit-ins along U.S. Route 40 in Delaware in 1961.

”When I was 17 years old, I participated in sit-ins to desegregate restaurants and movie houses in my state, and my stomach turned upon hearing the voices of Faubus and Barnett, and my soul raged upon seeing the dogs of Bull Connor,” said Biden in 1983.

Biden also claimed to have organized a boycott of a segregated restaurant in Wilmington called The Pit when he was in high school after the restaurant refused to serve a black member of his football team. “I organized a civil rights boycott because they wouldn’t serve black kids. One of our football players was black and we went there and they said they wouldn’t serve him. And I said to the others, ‘Hey, we can’t go in there.’ So we all left,” said Biden.

The football player contradicted Biden’s account and said Biden was not aware of the incident until later.

“They weren’t aware of what happened,” said the football player in 1987. “I was only 16 then. It was my problem and my battle for me to work out. They were oblivious to it until later.”

When Biden dropped out of the 1988 presidential race amid his plagiarism scandal, he said the extent of his civil rights participation was working at an all-black swimming pool for a summer in college. “During the 1960s, I was in fact very concerned about the civil rights movement. I was not an activist. I worked at an all-black swimming pool in the east side of Wilmington, Delaware,” he said. “I was involved in what they were thinking, what they were feeling. But I was not out marching. I was not down in Selma. I was not anywhere else. I was a suburbanite kid who got a dose of exposure to what was happening to black Americans.”