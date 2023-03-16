Under Fauci, “We Had the Highest Death Rate in the World…How’s That a Success Story?”

In another stunning interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he notes that Fauci’s pet drug, Remdesivir, was “enormously toxic.” The US had the highest death rate in the world. In Nigeria, where they take hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin regularly, they never had a pandemic.

Of all the things these neo-liberals care about, the equal distribution of wealth is one of the most important. But, as RFK says in the clip below, 30, 40 years of progress were thrown out the window.

“There was a 3.9 trillion dollar shift in wealth on the poor and middle class in our country to the super-rich,” RFK Jr. said. “We created 500 new billionaires during the lockdowns. It was a war on the poor and a war on children. Blacks suffered 3.6 times the deaths as whites…

“By the way, our country had the strictest adherence to all of these protocols, including the use of Remdesivir, which is enormously toxic and completely, utterly inefficacious. You know …talking about just that drug, we were the only ones that had it for a year and …. In our country, we had 4.2% of the global population, and we had about 18% of the, almost 20% of the deaths from COVID. How’s that a success story?

We did everything we were supposed to do in this country, more than any other country except for Australia, and we had the highest body count of any country in the world.

“The death rate in our country was 3000 people dead from COVID per million population. In Nigeria, which has a 1% vaccination rate, and where the entire population basically is on hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for malaria … they had a death rate of 14 people per million population. They didn’t even have a pandemic.”

Countries said, ‘oh there’s gonna be mayhem in the developing world.’ Well, guess what? There was no vaccinations available to the developing world, and there was no COVID deaths,” Kennedy concluded.

