Under the Bus He Goes! On-Air CNN Personalities Don’t Want McCabe on Board

CNN is worried about its “journalistic integrity,” such as it is, with perjurer-leaker Andy McCabe on board. McCabe was hired as a CNN contributor last month. Conservatives and some CNN colleagues were unhappy.

McCabe is probably going to be indicted soon for his perjury and he might end up in prison.

McCabe became a CNN meme and none of the memes were flattering.

The suits who hired him to undoubtedly stick it to Trump are now having to answer questions about the wisdom in the decision. It was one thing to stick up for him when he was first targeted, but to make him a political analyst?

CNN staff who were initially shocked by the network’s decision to hire McCabe are now reportedly just angry and even confused as an indictment could be forthcoming, according to Fox News.

“It erodes our journalistic credibility to have so many highly anti-Trump, former Obama DOJ/security officials without a semblance of balance,” a CNN on-air personality told Fox News.

“It’s hard to see the justification for hiring him initially since it was publicly documented he’s, best case, a liar,” the on-air personality said. “How will CNN handle it if he’s also soon indicted?”

No kidding!

Anonymous CNN staffers speaking with Fox News had “no sympathies” for their new colleague.

“He made some colossal mistakes and the fact that he f—ing lied under oath, I have no sympathies for him,” the unnamed on-air personality said. “How will [CNN] have him weigh in on anything related to integrity?”

The network has not been referring to McCabe as a “law enforcement analyst,” but rather only a “correspondent,” the source explained.

Apparently, the network has been careful where they put him so he doesn’t have to answer tough questions about himself.

Not everyone agrees. Ultra liberal Jeffrey Toobin called him a “colleague” and a “friend” and gave a full-throated defense of the man who helped initiate a massive, fake Russia-Trump probe.

Watch: