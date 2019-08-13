Unfunny Sarah Silverman Fired for Once Appearing in Blackface

Sarah Silverman performed in ‘blackface’ for a skit in 2007 and she is paying a price for it now. She announced that she was fired from a “sweet part” in a movie after someone spotted the photo. The very unfunny comedian accepted the firing, but seemed surprised since she has tried to atone.

It’s not the right-wing damaging her career, it’s her leftist pals.

The leftists are the ones who created the ‘cancel culture’ as she calls it. She has been supportive of it. It is the left that tried to destroy Justice Kavanaugh over debunked incidents from more than 38 years before.

Apparently, there is never any forgiveness.

Silverman’s rabid hate is reserved for the right alone, but for blacks, she offered condescension twelve years ago. If she were at all funny, she might have gotten away with it.

She is feeling the effects of her own radical ideology that cancels people out over one mistake or perceived mistake. And there is no statute of limitations.

Silverman is nasty, dishonest, and condescending. It’s hard to feel sorry for her.

She is really not funny. Watch a sample skit at a telethon in which she ‘jokes’ about eating aborted fetuses.

THE STORY

The NY Post reported Sarah Silverman revealed that she was recently fired from a movie over an old photo of her in blackface.

She said the photo, which was snapped on the set of “The Sarah Silverman Show” in 2007, recently resurfaced and caught the eye of the film’s producers.

“I recently was going to do a movie, a sweet part,” she said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.”

“Then, at 11 p.m. the night before, they fired me because they saw a picture of me in blackface from that episode.

“I didn’t fight it,” she continued. “They hired someone else who is wonderful but who has never stuck their neck out. It was so disheartening. It just made me real, real sad because I really kind of devoted my life to making it right.”

“I think it’s really scary and it’s a very odd thing that it’s invaded the left primarily and the right will mimic it,” adding that she calls it “righteousness porn.”

“It’s like, if you’re not on board, if you say the wrong thing, if you had a tweet once, everyone is, like, throwing the first stone,” she continued. “It’s so odd. It’s a perversion. It’s really, ‘Look how righteous I am and now I’m going to press refresh all day long to see how many likes I get in my righteousness.’”

Welcome to the world of the right-wing.

Silverman wouldn’t name the movie.

She used to praise that skit.

Here’s another unfunny skit: