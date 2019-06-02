Unhinged Dem, who once ran against him, Milkshakes Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was assaulted at a town hall when an unhinged woman threw a beverage at him. the milkshake attacks in the U.K. by unhinged leftists have reached Florida and our unhinged leftists.

This wasn’t just any radical, the attacker turned out to be one of several former Democratic opponents who ran for Gaetz’s seat.

Amanda L. Kondrat’yev, 25, was arrested and charged with battery, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

She is a committed, nasty zealot and is part of a local effort trying to force the removal of a cross from a city park.

The Republican congressman is a big Trump supporter and was holding a town hall Saturday in Pensacola and as Gaetz exited the Brew Ha Ha restaurant/bar, a drink was thrown at him from the crowd.

The incident was captured on video, and it’s difficult to tell if the lawmaker was hit by the beverage, but he did react to it being thrown at him, turning and pointing into the crowd.

Matt Gaetz got milkshaked in Pensacola pic.twitter.com/yqz3bPgjw5 — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 1, 2019