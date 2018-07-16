Unhinged Democrats Call for a Coup After Trump Plays Good Cop with Putin

#ImpeachTrump is trending on twitter, the Democrat media, and Congress are completely unhinged because Trump played Good Cop with Russian President Putin during the press conference Monday. If only they felt the same when Barack Obama actually gave away the store to Putin. Insofar as we know, the President did not change one policy. All we got today was some rhetoric.
BARACK OBAMA’S TREACHERY WAS A-OK
Former President Obama gave $1.7 billion in cash and gold to Iran in the dark of night, sending it on a Revolutionary Guard plane. He arranged for about $30 billion in sanctions relief for the bad nuke deal, knowing the money would, at least in part, be used for terrorism. He also gave Iran the okay to go nuclear.
Obama oversaw the handing over of a US uranium mine to Russia and he gave away the missile defense system in Eastern Europe for nothing in return. It was all part of the failed reset.
It was under Obama’s watch that Putin took over Crimea, and, oddly, that’s when Obama saw fit to disarm the Ukrainians.
Obama gave Putin free rein in the countries of Georgia and Syria. His redlines were a joke.
He even issued a stand down order.
Let’s not forget his apology tours throughout the world.
All of that didn’t cause a stir among these same crazed individuals bellowing about Trump being a “wet noodle” or even a “traitor”.
Few cared when Obama betrayed America and ran around the world apologizing for us, telling the world we are guilty.
Now that the President didn’t verbally pummel Putin, the left, the media, and the RINOs are outraged. This is their opportunity to get out the vote for the leftist establishment. One thing about RINOs — they prefer the leftist establishment to no establishment.
That doesn’t mean the Sentinel agrees with the way the President handled it, it’s just not that terrible.
HOUSE DEMOCRATS SEEM TO WANT A COUP
House Democrats, in addition to calling for impeachment, appear to want a coup of some kind. Rep. Steve Cohen denied this tweet is a call for a coup but why call on the military? Cohen has already tried to impeach him
Where are our military folks ? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy! https://t.co/3eF7OLKEdN
— Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 16, 2018
General Comey wants some kind of stand. Why would anyone listen to Comey on anything? He’s a liar who violated his oath of office.
This was the day an American president stood on foreign soil next to a murderous lying thug and refused to back his own country. Patriots need to stand up and reject the behavior of this president.
— James Comey (@Comey) July 16, 2018
This next tweet is really rich. Communist-loving John Brennan is calling the President “treasonous”. He clearly doesn’t know the definition of treason in the Constitution. He would fit that description better than Trump ever could.
Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018
SENATOR MCCAIN ISSUED A BLISTERING STATEMENT
RINOs and John McCain came out to join with the Democrats in trashing the President as he tries to improve relations with Russia, perhaps clumsily.
Not agreeing with his approach is one thing, acting unhinged as these people are is something else.
Sen. McCain issued a statement, calling today’s press conference “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. The damage inflicted by President Trump’s naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate.” He called it a “tragic mistake”.
Tragic?
McCain called the President “unable” and “unwilling” to stand up to Putin.Then he called it worse than “pathetic”. The senator from Arizona also used this as an opportunity to condemn the President’s concerns about the EU who he sees as our “foes” on trade.
He concluded that “no prior president has abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant.” Sen. McCain used other adjectives like “bombastic”, “erratic”, “blunders”, and “capitulations”.
The media is beyond enraged. It’s their moment and they’re running with it. It’s just more Trump hate.
The shameful revolting attitudes of these people is horrible, when for 8 long years, Obama degraded our country, sold out our vital interests, actually committed treasonous acts with our sworn enemies, and these same self-righteous arrogant people did not say a word.
these traitors are calling for impeachment? Well they might as well paint a red dot in the middle of their foreheads, if they attempt to impeach the President. Listen up bozos, pay attention. Brennan is on his way to prison and will be stopping by the residence of Comey to take him along. Steve Cohen?? He is garbage.
I don’t think Trump believes Russia didn’t mess with our elections, Trump knows the real election meddling happened right here in the U.S., DNC throwing Bernie under the bus, that’s meddling, giving Hillary a get out of jail free card because of the elections (obstruction of justice also), spying on his campaign to find dirt to bring him down is meddling, DNC wouldn’t let the FBI or DHS look at the servers, Rand Paul said today…………….They are another country. They are going to spy on us. The do spy on us. They are going to interfere in our elections. We also do the same. Doug Levin at Carnegie Mellon studied this over about a 50-year period in the last century and found 81 times that the U.S. interfered in other country’s elections. So we all do it……….What we need to do is make sure our electoral process is protected. And I think because this has gotten partisan and it’s all about partisan politics, we’ve forgotten that really the most important thing is the integrity of our election…………..Spot on Rand, lets start with illegals voting, we with never see the DEMS get on board with that
[…] Article Here […]
Russia is not the Soviet Union, nor the previous Russian Empire. There has been a significant change in Jewish life within the current Russian country. Jews now live in a relatively safe environment and are more safe than in a number of European countries. This change is due primarily to Putin himself. He was raised in a Jewish home and is quite favorable to the Jewish community. He purchased that family their home in Israel. Has any of this ever been reported, anywhere, in US media. Maybe this is why the anti-Semitic left, including Democrats, have such an ax against Putin.
Netanyahu has met with Putin a number of times and certainly has a greater understanding of Putin than any of these current detractors that are all over the media. Putin and Israel have been coordinating operations in Syria for some time, to the chagrin of the Obama administration.
A much bigger concern, which Trump has been highlighting, is China. They have done far greater “damage” to the US than Russia could even hope to do. Who has more control over Hollywood, Russia or China. Who is interfering with international waters, Russia or China. Who stole millions of personnel files from the US Government and other businesses, Russia or China. Who is interfering in US higher education, Russia or China. Let’s not confuse Soros with Russia who is also interfering. The list goes on and on.
On Putin: “He was raised in a Jewish home…” Did not know that.
I’m not concerned about how Trump handled the press conference. It might not have looked good on the surface, but he didn’t get to be who he is by being played.
I agree on China. And we really don’t want to drive Russia and China together.
“Republican Patriots: Where are you???”
Right here, ready with the rope you’ll hang by if you ever try to usurp our elective process and pull that coup you’re vying for.
I think, at this point, when President Trump returns he has to make major changes…no more daily pressers or take away credentials, declassify EVERYTHING, shut down mueller, fire sessuons and RR and then take whatever hits the idiots throw at him. This outrage is it, we are all done!! War is next.
Stephen Cohen, a renowned Russian expert, was on Tucker and made some good observations. Ever since FDR every President has met Russian leaders in order to cool down any propensity for an all out war .
The course that Mueller has been taking suggests there will be NO conclusion in the Russia matter. There has been indictments but no resolution in a court of law and therefore no answers. If this status is maintained we can be certain the charge of Trump Russia collusion will continue in the media narrative.
It just occurred to me about Putin’s offer to allow Mueller access to Russian investigators. Mueller should have no problem with the offer since he probably already had contacts with Russia when he took the Uranium sample over to them.