Unhinged Has-Been Peter Fonda Labelled a ‘Domestic Terrorist’ by Border Patrol

The old guy took the tweet down but @Jack hasn’t taken down his account despite Fonda’s calls for violence.

Fonda apologized after being battered into it.

Tomorrow, Sony is releasing a film he’s in and made a point of saying he has a teeny part. They threw him right under that bus.

Now the border patrol has named Fonda a “domestic terrorist”. That is what the deranged actor is.

#BREAKING National Border Patrol Council Designated Peter Fonda a 'Domestic Terrorist'

The Border Patrol listed some of his deranged tweets. This guy needs serious help.

“WE SHOULD HACK THIS SYSTEM, GET THE ADDRESSES OF THE ICE AGENTS CBP AGENTS AND SURROUND THEIR HOMES IN PROTEST. WE SHOULD FIND OUT WHAT SCHOOLS THEIR CHILDREN GO TO AND SURROUND THE SCHOOLS IN PROTEST. THESE AGENTS ARE DOING THIS CUZ THEY WANT TO DO IT. THEY LIKE DOING THIS. F**K.”

“SS (Sarah Sanders) is a lying gash, too. And “gash” is much worse than c**t. Maybe we should take her children away and deport her to Arkansas, and giving her children to Stephen Goebbels Miller for safe keeping.”

“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT AS***LE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. F**K.”

“Sounds great. We don’t have to take the agents kids, we only need to surround their schools and scare the shit out of them and worry the f**k out of the agents from CBE ICE & REGULAR BORDER PATROL AGENTS. WE NEED TO SCARE THE F**K OUT OF THEM! NEED TO MAKE THEIR CHILDREN WORRY NOW”

“KRISTJEN NIELSEN IS A LYING GASH THAT SHOULD BE PUT IN A CAGE AND POKED AT BY PASSERBY. THE GASH SHOULD BE PILLORIED IN LAFAYETTE SQUARE NAKED AND WHIPPED BY PASSERBY WHILE BEING FILED FOR POSTERITY.”

The Border Patrol continues: Yes, this is what passes for “inclusion, acceptance, kindness, feminism, gender equality, love and peace” in the world of so many liberals. Their hypocrisy knows no bounds. How about the “Be Kind” stickers on cars and “Love Trumps Hate” motto that are so popular in liberal circles? Do those apply here? And the really hilarious part about Fonda’s tweets encouraging domestic terrorism is his avatar on Twitter flashing a “peace” sign.