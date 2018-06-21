Unhinged Has-Been Peter Fonda Labelled a ‘Domestic Terrorist’ by Border Patrol

Academy Award-nominated actor, filmmaker, and all-around aged has-been, Peter Fonda called for Barron Trump to be kidnapped and placed in a cage with pedophiles. He also wants to see children of ICE agents’ threatened at their schools. Fonda happily tweeted that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen should be stripped naked and whipped in public. The latter brought out Nancy Sinatra who lauded him for it.
First Lady Melania called Secret Service after Peter Fonda threatened her child.
The old guy took the tweet down but @Jack hasn’t taken down his account despite Fonda’s calls for violence.
Fonda apologized after being battered into it.
Tomorrow, Sony is releasing a film he’s in and made a point of saying he has a teeny part. They threw him right under that bus.
Now the border patrol has named Fonda a “domestic terrorist”. That is what the deranged actor is.
#BREAKING National Border Patrol Council Designated Peter Fonda a ‘Domestic Terrorist’ pic.twitter.com/A4P6dkXNxm
— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 21, 2018
The Border Patrol listed some of his deranged tweets. This guy needs serious help.
“WE SHOULD HACK THIS SYSTEM, GET THE ADDRESSES OF THE ICE AGENTS CBP AGENTS AND SURROUND THEIR HOMES IN PROTEST. WE SHOULD FIND OUT WHAT SCHOOLS THEIR CHILDREN GO TO AND SURROUND THE SCHOOLS IN PROTEST. THESE AGENTS ARE DOING THIS CUZ THEY WANT TO DO IT. THEY LIKE DOING THIS. F**K.”
“SS (Sarah Sanders) is a lying gash, too. And “gash” is much worse than c**t. Maybe we should take her children away and deport her to Arkansas, and giving her children to Stephen Goebbels Miller for safe keeping.”
“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT AS***LE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. F**K.”
“Sounds great. We don’t have to take the agents kids, we only need to surround their schools and scare the shit out of them and worry the f**k out of the agents from CBE ICE & REGULAR BORDER PATROL AGENTS. WE NEED TO SCARE THE F**K OUT OF THEM! NEED TO MAKE THEIR CHILDREN WORRY NOW”
“KRISTJEN NIELSEN IS A LYING GASH THAT SHOULD BE PUT IN A CAGE AND POKED AT BY PASSERBY. THE GASH SHOULD BE PILLORIED IN LAFAYETTE SQUARE NAKED AND WHIPPED BY PASSERBY WHILE BEING FILED FOR POSTERITY.”
Lock the has been “D” lister up.
I honestly didn’t think these two were still alive (Nancy and Peter). They should go back into their hole.