Unhinged Hillary Adviser Philippe Reines Ran Around Fox Screaming

Hillary’s close ally and adviser Philippe Reines, a very foul-mouthed individual, can be seen in the first picture below running around Fox News with short pants, screaming at a Trump campaign spokesperson, Harlan Hill.

Harlan Hill was the counter to Reines on a Fox business segment and it apparently caused Reines to lose his mind, not unusual for him. During the debate with Trish Regan, the two were discussing border wall funding and the General Motors layoffs.

The debate was low key. In fact, Hill blamed Republicans for the immigration problem going unresolved. Reines was upset anyway and confronted Hill in the Fox bureau afterward “screaming like a maniac,” according to Hill.

Reines told Hill, “You’re just as much of a jackass on TV as you are online”. He told Hill that he needs to “stop hiding behind [FBN anchor Trish Regan’s] skirt.”

As Reines allegedly followed Hill through the newsroom screaming, Hill started snapping photos of Reines’ pants-less suit.

REINES GETS PIGGY

“Yeah, I know how I look. How about you wipe the pubic hair off your face?” Reines allegedly told Hill in response to his photo being taken.

Debated @HillaryClinton’s former senior advisor @PhilippeReines tonight… 1) Afterwards he came at me screaming like a maniac (I thought he was going cry) 2) He told me to “clean the pubic hair off my face.” Whatever that means? 3) Best part, he had no pants on 😂#Unhinged pic.twitter.com/cwfGqvfPHE — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) November 28, 2018

ONE NASTY GUY

Reines is a very nasty person. His entire twitter feed is nasty. He blocked me and a slew of Daily Caller reporters. Anyone who disagrees with him gets banned.

Look at a couple of his tweets.

