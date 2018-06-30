Unhinged Leftist Tom Steyer Calls for “Nuclear War” to Deal with Trump

Unhinged leftist and billionaire Tom Steyer said in a recent interview with far-left Rolling Stone that maybe we can have a “nuclear war” for a “real course correction” to Donald Trump’s presidency.

The interview began with Rolling Stone convicting the President of collusion, obstruction, and violations of the Emoluments Clause, although none of that is supported by any evidence or legal action. The article then rolled into impeachment with the caveat that it is a headache as a campaign issue. Steyer was unmoved by the reporter’s arguments and wants the President impeached.

Tom Steyer has said, “not impeaching Trump is normalizing him”. He had launched a campaign to push for impeachment last year.

“Genius” Nancy Pelosi, the interviewer said, prefers a more subtle approach, a course correction, once they take back Congress.

The interview took a darker turn when interviewer Tim Dickinson asked:

“Maybe I wasn’t clear, the idea is that Democrats, returning to power in the House, would have subpoena power. She [Nancy Pelos] pointed to how she dealt with George W. Bush – whom many wanted to impeach. She believes the decision to take impeachment off the table helped Democrats take the House in 2006, and paved a path to Obama and a deeper correction.”

Steyer has an answer — a quick remedy — nuclear war.

“I remember 2006. What happened is that George W. Bush, he put us in two disastrous wars and we were headed toward the biggest financial disaster since the Great Depression. So if the answer is that we need those three things to happen for a course correction, I’d prefer to move a little quicker. How about that? But I take your point. Maybe we can have, like, a nuclear war and then we get a real course correction.”

The interviewer’s reaction might have caused Steyer to walk back the comment.

Dickinson said: “Wow – that’s…sobering.”

Steyer then took it back: “We’re trying to do what’s right. And 2006/2008 did not happen because George W. Bush didn’t get impeached, is what I’m saying. I should be a little bit more tempered: I take back that remark about nuclear war. The correction happened because the United States got screwed, and American citizens lost their houses and American citizens lost their lives – and, by the way, there was a terrible climate-related crisis, New Orleans, that the president fumbled. So that course correction was based on the suffering of American citizens. We’re trying to act expeditiously to avoid the suffering of American citizens.”

How nice that he is trying to do what’s right — unseat the duly elected president. And how nice that he takes back his call for nuclear war since “we’re trying to act expeditiously to avoid the suffering of American citizens.”

This id who the far-left are folks.