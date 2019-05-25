Unhinged Trump Hater Brennan Still Has His SECURITY CLEARANCE!

Former CIA Director John Brennan still has his security clearance!

The president announced in August that Brennan’s security clearance was being stripped due to “erratic behavior” that disqualified him from having access to sensitive information.

But the White House never followed through with the complicated bureaucratic process of revocation, a source told the New York Times.

The CIA and the White House have not yet commented.

This comes as Brennan, an ex-Communist, comes under suspicion in a probe of how the Russia-Trump probe began. He constantly calls the President a traitor and strongly suggests insurrection by government agencies. And, he’s being investigated.

President Trump needs to follow up on this immediately! Why hasn’t he?

Reporter Jordan Schachtel went through Brennan’s tweets a while back and found Brennan is obsessed in a very sick way.

Schachtel tweeted: Just went through former CIA Director @ JohnBrennan‘s tweets. He has tweeted 71 times. Over 50 of his tweets are Brennan taking shots at President Trump. Half of the remaining tweets are indirect critiques of Trump WH. Almost every tweet is very political. Quite the obsession…

This is a former CIA official!

Listen to this for details of Brennan's history in Spygate: