United States Interferes in Foreign Nations’ Affairs All the Time

The Justice Department is very concerned about foreign nations influencing our elections, but what about all the affairs of foreign nations we interfered in or influenced? Let’s not forget the Israeli election.
Dear US: I love you to bits. But you can’t complain about external influence on your political process when you have prior like this >> pic.twitter.com/8TfyJDWBSp
— Yogi Chan (@Yogi_Chan) March 20, 2017
One of the most egregious intrusions into foreign affairs was the Obama interference in the Israel election.
When Obama meddled in Israel’s election
In December of 2014, Jeremy Bird, the “architect” of President Obama’s presidential campaigns worked to defeat Bibi Netanyahu in Israel’s March 2015 elections.
Bird worked through V15, an Israel-based group dedicated to defeating Netanyahu’s Likud. It was an Israeli political campaign to elect “anybody but Bibi Netanyahu.”
The NY Times reported that V15 (Victory 2015) and its partners had asked Bird and his firm, 270 Strategies, “to share best practices in organizing so they can maximize their impact both online and on the ground.” Mr. Bird stated through a spokeswoman:
“We’re witnessing something special happening in Israel right now: There’s a groundswell of organic energy as more than 10,000 supporters are coming together to have a voice in their country…. [V15’s] “efforts are already paying off as they have reached out to more than 200,000 targeted voters, both in person and on the phone, about the need for change in Israel.”
State Department grants – U.S. tax dollars – paid for building the infrastructure.
Biden Influenced Ukraine’s Judicial System
Then there is the time, Joe Biden influenced the judicial system of Ukraine.
Obama VP Joseph Biden brags about how he rigged the judicial system of another country. pic.twitter.com/BC4u7AUPHB
— Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) January 27, 2018
Bill Clinton’s right hand man Dick Morris…….”When I worked for Clinton, Clinton called me and said, ‘I want to get Yeltsin elected as president of Russia against Gennady Zyuganov, who was the communist who was running against him. Putin was Zyuganov’s major backer. President Bill Clinton meddled in Russian affairs in the 1990s and helped Boris Yeltsin get elected to a second term, political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax TV. “It became public that Clinton would meet with me every week. We would review the polling that was being done for Yeltsin that was being done by a colleague of mine, who was sending it to me every week. We, Clinton and I, would go through it and Bill would pick up the hotline and talk to Yeltsin and tell him what commercials to run, where to campaign, what positions to take. He basically became Yeltsin’s political consultant………..and all Mueller has is some Russian social media attacks on our elections WOW!
Obama began his meddling as a senator when he helped a radical left wing relative get elected in
Kenya. He meddled in elections in France, Israel, Kenya, Libya, Per former U.S. attorney Andrew McCarthy, “it was borderline criminal (and that’s being generous).” McCarthy also said Obama’s intervention was an “outrageous contravention of U.S. policy and, [referring to the Logan Act] probably, federal law.” Obama quietly transferring millions of U.S. tax dollars to Odinga’s government, including $2 million to convince Kenyan voters to vote for a new constitution.
Macedonia: The government watchdog group, Judicial Watch, obtained government documents that “show the U.S. government has quietly spent millions (at LEAST 4.8 MILLION) of taxpayer dollars to destabilize the democratically elected, center-right government in Macedonia by colluding with leftwing, billionaire philanthropist George Soros.”
Libya: “In 2011, Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, not only interfered politically in Libya but militarily as well, by orchestrating a series of policies designed to remove Muammar Gaddafi from power. While it would be a stretch to call Gaddafi a U.S. ally, he was cooperating with the U.S.A. in fighting Islamic extremists and had turned over all his WMDs to American officials. Western investment was flowing into Libya, the country was becoming more westernized and, most certainly, it was no longer a threat to the USA.
As NR wrote, “all that vanished when Hillary Clinton, Samantha Power, and Susan Rice ordered the bombings that turned Libya into a terrorist paradise.” One explanation for the abrupt attack on Libya was that Gaddafi was a rival to the Saudis over the leadership of the Islamic faith and since the Saudis had contributed at least $10 million to the Clinton Foundation, Secretary Clinton had, as usual, a money motive to intervene in Libya.”
Honduras: “Shortly after Obama was elected, leftist Honduran president Manual Zelaya attempted to illegally amend the Honduran Constitution so as to allow himself to serve as President longer than one term. Incredibly, Zelaya and a mob broke into a military installation where blank ballots were stored and tried to hold a constitutional referendum without the support of the election authorities. As a result, on orders from the Honduran Supreme Court, he was forcefully removed from office as Honduran law calls for.
Obama attacked Zelaya’s removal, falsely calling it a “coup d’état” and a WikiLeaks cable revealed that Obama backed Zelaya’s reinstatement in order to please Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, who, like Fidel Castro, was an ally of Zelaya. Instead of supporting the right of Hondurans to remove their president for unconstitutional actions, Obama tried to pressure Honduras into reinstating Zelaya by freezing all non-humanitarian aid. That didn’t happen and Zelaya went into exile.”
Egypt:” Like Libya, the Obama administration encouraged opposition to President Hosni Mubarak and intervened in elections to ensure that a radical Muslim Brotherhood leader, Mohammed Morsi, was elected president. Obama’s State Department even gave political training to MB leaders. Again, similar to Gadhafi, Mubarak was relatively secular and Egypt was becoming increasingly westernized. He was an ally of the U.S.A. and an opponent of radical jihadists.”
So you see, Putin could actually learn a thing or two about meddling from Barack Obama, THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN AMERICA’S HISTORY
That’s a good summary. Even the script readers on Fox are playing up the “Russian interference” as a big story, as an unusual major conspiracy.
Regime Change began with deposing the Queen of Hawaii to give missionaries’ families control of the fruit harvest.
No entity interferes with US elections like the Democrats. They use dead people, illegal aliens, multiple voters, delay of mail in ballots to the military, smear campaigns, and whatever else they can do to stuff the ballot boxes with votes for their own kind….other sleazebag Democrats. The Democrat Party is full to the brim with dishonestly ‘elected’ officials.
Yes, and just like overseas, they use Soros money and get communists elected.
