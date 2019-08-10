Universal CANCELS The Hunt, a Movie About Libs Killing ‘Deplorables’ for Fun

Universal has canceled the release of The Hunt, set for September 27th. The movie’s promo drew the ire of both right and left, and the President of the United States.

The movie, to follow two mass shootings, was about nasty liberal elites capturing “deplorables” and hunting them down for sport. It was produced by the deranged Trump hater Jason Blum who was booed off stage at the 32nd Israeli Film Festival in Las Vegas last year after he blamed Donald Trump for the rise of antisemitism.

A Universal executive tried to change peoples’ minds about the movie, saying it “is meant to show what a stupid, crazy world we live in,” adding, “It might even be more powerful now.”

Yeah, right.

The Hunt stars Betty Gilpin from GLOW and Hilary Swank, representing opposite sides of the political divide. It features guns blazing along with other ultra-violent killings as the elites pick off their prey.

Eventually, the Deplorables get violent and fight back.

The timing of these tweets by the President responded to the movie, The Hunt, without mentioning the name of the movie.

At one point on Friday, the President complained about Hollywood’s “dangerous” movies.

In tweets, he called “Liberal Hollywood” “Racist” with “great Anger and Hate!’ He mentioned the movie coming out and said it is “made to order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!”

Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves “Elite,” but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

….to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

In their announcement, Universal said, “While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for ‘The Hunt,’ after thoughtful consideration [and after being lambasted by literally, everyone], the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film.

“We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators [ah, yes, so visionary], like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”

The movie is too divisive, and hopefully, it will never be released.