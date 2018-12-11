University of IL Group Call for An End to Police, White Supremacy, Borders

Campus Reform reports that an Illinois Gender & Women’s Studies department endorsed a call for the abolition of ICE, the police, borders, white supremacy, and the judicial system.

The University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign’s (UIUC) Gender & Women’s Studies department shared this demand from a nine-point platform created by the National Trans Youth Council’s nine-point platform. The group says it’s “something to believe in.”

“We call for the abolition of the police, ICE, borders, and the judicial system,” the NTYC platform reads.

These loons are not only in Illinois. They have chapters all over the country.

The self-described ‘queers’ say they want an end to cisgender heterosexual patriarchy. They demand an end to colonization and they want reparations for blacks. They call for an end to white supremacy immediately and land justice and environmental justice.

Madeleine Hubbard, president of Turning Point USA at UIUC, called this demand “very concerning.”

There’s an annual event coming up! These communists invited “all Comrades, Accomplices, and Allies” to join them “in solidarity” as they fight for self-determination in their “struggle” for “liberation” in their “revolution”.

Their page advertising the event points to their “Manifesto.”