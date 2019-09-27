Unnamed Ukraine Official Says Kiev Didn’t Know Funds Were Held Back

An unnamed Ukrainian official said that Kyiv didn’t even know that the U.S. suspended security funds until a month after President Trump’s July 25th phone call with his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

There can’t be any quid pro quo if the quid is missing from the pro quo.

The official told the New York Times that Zelensky’s government was unaware about the aid issue up until a month after Trump’s July 25 phone call where he discussed Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The whistleblower [hearsay-monger] complaint, citing White House officials, claimed that officials in Kyiv were aware that the military aid could be in jeopardy in early August, but the whistleblower admitted to not knowing “how or when they learned of it.”

Also in the article, the Times wanted to know why they would hold up aid [and answered the question themselves in their article but the reporting was biased]. The Times writes:

…officials told lawmakers they were trying to gauge the effectiveness of the aid, a claim that struck congressional aides as odd, the officials said.

But Vice President Mike Pence later said that the review was based on concerns from the White House about “issues of corruption.” Without detailing those concerns, Mr. Pence, after a meeting with Mr. Zelensky in Warsaw on the sidelines of a commemoration of the outbreak of World War II, told reporters that to invest more taxpayer funds in Ukraine, “the president wants to be assured that those resources are truly making their way to the kind of investments that will contribute to security and stability in Ukraine.”

The issues of Ukraine interfering in the 2016 election and in terms of possible Biden corruption obviously brought Ukraine to the forefront but isn’t that understandable?

Also, Ukraine is also one of the most corrupt countries in the world, rated more corrupt than Nigeria.

Zelensky said earlier this week that he never felt pressured by Trump to investigate the Bidens.

Trump insists that he wanted to make sure the country was weeding out corruption before providing the funds.

Democrats don’t care if he didn’t actually do it. It looks bad. They are proceeding with impeachment. That should terrify Americans. They are impeaching the President based on literally no evidence.