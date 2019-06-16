Unpopular Radical Socialists Beat the President in 2020, Fox Poll Shows

A Fox News poll has even the worst socialist candidates beating the President in 2020. Flip Floppy Joe Biden beats him by ten points because people want someone steady? If they want steady, it isn’t sleepy Joe.

Sens. Bernie Sanders Elizabeth Warren lead by 9 and 2 percentage points, while Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg lead by one.

All of them are radical socialists and a case can be made for calling them Communists.

It’s way too early and a lot has to happen before these polls can zero in on who will win, but they are worrisome. Trump supporters appear to be moving away from him despite the best economy since 1969 when Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon.

In addition, we have voter corruption. The ballot harvesting is very corrupt and there is no way to check it. They will have that in numerous states.

The biggest problem is the President has no media on his side, including Fox. While Fox is fairer than most, they are not in his camp and are moving further away each month.

Then there is the redistricting which will kill a lot of votes.

These polls do not reflect the Electoral College. Trump could still lead in the College and he didn’t win the popular vote the last time, which is why Democrats want it gone.

According to the latest Harris poll, what Democrats want for you is something between socialism and communism.

Axios explains that socialism is losing its Soviet-era stigma, especially among women. Popular Democratic Socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders are bringing new life and meaning to the term — according to them.

As the latest Harris poll results show, the public has varying levels of agreement on what exactly constitutes a socialist political system. What they see as the socialist system is the Democrat agenda.

Universal healthcare: 76% Tuition-free education: 72% Living wage: 68% State-controlled economy: 66% State control and regulation of private property: 61% High taxes for the rich: 60% State-controlled media and communication: 57% Strong environmental regulations: 56% High public spending: 55% Government ’’democratizes’ private businesses — that is, gives workers control over them — to the greatest extent possible: 52% System dependent on dictatorship: 49% Workers own and control their places of employment: 48% “Democratically-elected” government: 46% [FACT: Once the thugs have power, the elections are rigged, and once people have freebies, they won’t give them up.]

These people want communist healthcare, income redistribution, abolishing ICE, institute The Green New Deal which turns the economy over to Democrats, to abolish the Electoral College, stack the Supreme Court, take our guns, and silence all opposition. This is Stalinism.