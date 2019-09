About 30 to 34 people are missing after a 75 or 79-foot charter boat off the Southern California coast that went up in flames. Five were rescued, crew members and the captain. At about 3 O’Clock in the morning, the boat caught on fire. There are reports of explosions. It is believed up to 34 people were sleeping in the berthing area below deck, with no escape route.

It was a multi-day diving/hiking excursion. Experienced divers take these excursions, but they often take families.