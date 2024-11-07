Updated Election Results Map 2024 as of 10 am ET

So far, Republicans have won the presidency, 312 electoral votes to 226, and a national vote of 72,991,940 to 68,351,138. Harris greatly underperformed Biden in 2020 with his alleged 81 million votes. Republicans have the Senate with 52 to 46 so far, with seats outstanding and at least one seat leading.

Republicans have the advantage in winning the House while we wait for the crazy voting systems in Alaska and California to be resolved.

THE HOUSE

So far, Republicans have an advantage. California has an insane voting system, so we have to wait. Alaska has a crazy system as well now, thanks to Lisa Murkowski and Mitch McConnell.

REPUBLICANS LEADING

Kevin Calvert California Juan Ciscomani Arizona David Schweikert Arizona Vince Fong California Mike Garcia California Tom McClintock California Dan Newhouse California Jay Obernolte California Jerrod Sessler California David Valado California Young Kim California

DEMOCRATS LEADING

Suzanne Bonamici California Julia Brownley California Janelle Bynum California Josh Harder California Marie Perez California Marie Randall California Andrea Salinas California

