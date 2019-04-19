US Attorney declares Mueller decision on obstruction “outrageous”

Democrats are investigating people without the presumption of innocence and they convict them without due process. Democrats are claiming political opponents are guilty just because they are accused. By their standard, as long as they keep saying someone is guilty, the person can never be proven innocent. That is what is happening to the President at this juncture.

The President is correct when he says he was exonerated. Unfortunately, Mueller did not do his job. It was bad enough the investigation began without cause and Mueller didn’t inform the public for over a year that there was no collusion. But Mueller also left the obstruction charge open and gave Congress the opportunity to impeach him.

Mueller left the issue of obstructing dangling, saying that he couldn’t conclude Trump committed a crime, but also cannot exonerate him. It gives Democrats the slightest opportunity to continue investigating.

Former U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy, a contributing editor of National Review, called Mueller’s actions “outrageous.” He casually shifted the burden of proof onto the Attorney General and the President. In other words, the President has to prove he is innocent. In the world of Democrats, you are guilty until you prove yourself innocent.

“This is unbecoming behavior for a prosecutor and an outrageous shifting of the burden of proof: The constitutional right of every American to force the government to prove a crime has been committed, rather than to have to prove his or her own innocence,” McCarthy wrote in an op-ed at the NY Post.

“In effect, Mueller reversed the burden of proof, placing it on the accused — indeed, in this case, placing it on someone he declined to accuse.”

PROSECUTOR EXPLAINS

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

The far left no longer wants the presumption of innocence. Unbelievable. These pinheads obviously don’t understand how due process works. pic.twitter.com/Aynjzpd6CT — Bill O’Reilly’s No Spin News (@NoSpinNews) April 19, 2019