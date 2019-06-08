US Cities Are Going Down Fast & They Will Take Us All With Them

A while back we wrote about the unsustainable debt building in our Democrat-run cities numerous times. If they go bankrupt, the country is done. They can’t be bailed out because the federal government doesn’t have any money either. It is very serious.

Also serious, and something which people close their eyes to is the deterioration of large swaths of oour cities into third world hellholes from San Fran to New York.

LZ Granderson authored an editorial in which he described what life is like in Los Angeles right at this moment, Zerohedge writes.

LA spent nearly $620 million in tax dollars last year to address the issue, and yet the number of homeless people increased by 16%, reaching nearly 60,000 people.

As a Los Angeles resident, I am among those who wonder what the mayor’s office is doing. When I lived downtown it was virtually impossible to walk a full block in any direction without seeing a homeless person. In Silver Lake where I live now, there are tent cities. On my drive to work, I see people living underneath the highway overpasses. It’s no longer Skid Row here. The skid is everywhere.

The “skid is everywhere” applies to many if not all of our U.S. cities.

According to one columnist at the Los Angeles Times, “Los Angeles has become a giant trash receptacle”.

From poop maps to crime to bankruptcy and bad socialist ideas, American cities are ready to bring us all down. Get out of your suburban home and look, really look at the nearest city.

Years ago, one of the dictators from Africa, attending a U.N. meeting, was stunned to see the condition of some areas of New York City with the filth and homeless lining the streets and railways. He said it was worse than his Third World nation.

I believe him and you should too.

This is as our economy is doing well, although this month’s job numbers could be a sign of future troubles.

People don’t have savings and their jobs can be eliminated tomorrow while we have open borders and a big humongous welfare state with lunatics like Biden and Ocasio-Cortez demanding trillions more to be applied to more unsustainable debt, much of which will be given to illegals.

People need to stop voting for Democrats and then they need to hold Republicans’ feet to the fire. The problems are getting worse. We need to take action now!

A SNAPSHOT OF HELL

California continues its descent into 3rd world poverty The Police here are virtually powerless to keep the streets clean due to insane Liberal policies. Tent cities everywhere, drugs, human waste, diseases, an all around terrible situation. Is there still hope for California?? pic.twitter.com/tOZrsEPzO4 — Cali-Conservative (@CaliConserv1) June 2, 2019

Hopefully by now you’ve heard about our program “Seattle is Dying”. It airs at 8pm, tomorrow night. Here’s more about what it is, and what it is not. #KOMOnews #SeattleisDying pic.twitter.com/IMb5IC9i9G — Eric Johnson (@EricJohnsonKOMO) March 16, 2019

Baltimore Cops Release Video Showing Hundreds of Teens Rush Streets, Attack Strangers at Random – https://t.co/ZkemPp0prn pic.twitter.com/uGS43JgIX6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2019