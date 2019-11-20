US companies do business with China despite concentration camps

‘Absolutely No Mercy’: Leaked Files Expose How China Organized Mass Detentions of Muslims,” the New York Times headline shouted.

The Story

“The students booked their tickets home at the end of the semester, hoping for a relaxing break after exams and a summer of happy reunions with family in China’s far west.

“Instead, they would soon be told that their parents were gone, relatives had vanished and neighbors were missing — all of them locked up in an expanding network of detention camps built to hold Muslim ethnic minorities.

“The authorities in the Xinjiang region worried the situation was a powder keg. And so they prepared.”

“The leadership distributed a classified directive advising local officials to corner returning students as soon as they arrived and keep them quiet. It included a chillingly bureaucratic guide for how to handle their anguished questions, beginning with the most obvious: Where is my family?”

“The directive was among 403 pages of internal documents that have been shared with The New York Times in one of the most significant leaks of government papers from inside China’s ruling Communist Party in decades. They provide an unprecedented inside view of the continuing clampdown in Xinjiang, in which the authorities have corralled as many as a million ethnic Uighurs, Kazakhs and others into internment camps and prisons over the past three years.”

Selling Body Parts

Newsweek reported that political prisoners are forced to sell their body parts.

“It’s been widely known the Chinese government has been allowing what they call “organ donations” from prisoners, especially those prisoners on death row, for many years. Leaders in the international medical community, government officials and organizations have actively protested against this practice, arguing prisoners locked away in a government’s prison don’t actually have the true “freedom” necessary to “donate” anything.”

Censorship And Show Trials

World Report states that “The Chinese government, which already oversees one of the strictest online censorship regimes in the world, limited the provision of censorship circumvention tools and strengthened ideological control over education and mass media in 2017. Schools and state media incessantly tout the supremacy of the Chinese Communist Party, and, increasingly, of President Xi Jinping as “core” leader.”

“Authorities subjected more human rights defenders—including foreigners—to show trials in 2017, airing excerpted forced confessions and court trials on state television and social media. Police ensured the detainees’ compliance by torturing some of them, denying them access to lawyers of their choice, and holding them incommunicado for months.

In Xinjiang, a nominally autonomous region with 11 million Turkic Muslim Uyghurs, authorities stepped up mass surveillance and the security presence despite the lack of evidence demonstrating an organized threat. They also adopted new policies denying Uyghurs cultural and religious rights.”

“Hong Kong’s human rights record took a dark turn. Hong Kong courts disqualified four pro-democracy lawmakers in July and jailed three prominent pro-democracy student leaders in August.”

“China’s growing global influence means many of its rights violations now have international implications.”

In Conclusion

The Communists steal our secrets, yet corporations continue to bring all their business to China, even as they grow ever more powerful.

They have actual concentration camps for people they don’t agree with and yet we continue to trade with them. They are NAZIs.

There are other countries with cheap labor or the companies could be loyal Americans and come home.

There is no free trade. Red China closes its doors to most of our goods and often breaks agreements to do otherwise. The Chinese people are terrific. The communist leaders are not.

The President said he doesn’t care if China doesn’t make a deal. He will just keep the tariffs going. He likes them. Since there is no free trade and China and others are taking us over the coals, why not?