US congresswoman once again headlines a rabid anti-Israel forum

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) was the keynote speaker at a conference hosted by a Muslim organization that traffics in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and includes members who want to destroy Israel, the Washington Free Beacon reports.

The American Muslims for Palestine’s (AMP) 2020 election conference held late last month in Chicago was elevated by a U.S. congresswoman — Rashida Tlaib — headlining the event.

AMP is a leading anti-Israel group.

The Anti-Defamation League, a watchdog group that combats anti-Semitism, said the group promotes “extreme anti-Israel views” and provides “a platform for anti-Semitism.”

Tlaib is a frequent critic of Israel and supports the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement which seeks to destroy the tiny nation. She’s big on anti-Semitic tropes as well.

THE U.S. BORDER IS THE GAZA STRIP???

During her keynote, she compared the U.S. border with Mexico to the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is controlled by the Hamas terror group.

The lawmaker also accused Israel of running an “occupation” of Palestinian lands, saying the movement to carve out key portions of Israel for a Palestinian state is akin to fighting racism in America.

“Do you know what I saw at the [U.S.-Mexico] border? I saw Gaza,” Tlaib said. “When you think about the border, you have got to understand how interconnected the oppression in Palestine is with the oppression taking place at the border.”

Blaming Hamas for firing rockets at [Apartheid] Israel is like blaming a woman for punching her rapist. #FreePalestine v @KathlynGadd — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) July 14, 2014

THE WOMAN JUST MAKES STUFF UP

Tlaib further claimed that police violence against African Americans in the United States is on par with the situation in Palestinian territories.

“Every time I see … the police going after, killing innocent people, innocent, treating African-American brothers and sisters like they’re disposable, I think of Palestine and what happens to our brothers and sisters in the occupation.”

She has appeared at similar conferences and alongside terrorists. Tlaib is a subversive who is not oppressed. She’s just another communist lying about the United States and Israel. This is the future of the Democrat Party. Tlaib is a member of their elite ‘squad’ of Democratic Socialists/communists.