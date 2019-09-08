US Embassy Praises Mugabe Who Led a Nearly 40 Year Reign of Terror

The United States Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe deleted a tweet Saturday that they put up praising deceased former dictator Robert Mugabe. It was taken down only after backlash from media outlets on the right and left. A new statement was published.

“The United States extends its condolences to the Mugabe family and the people of Zimbabwe as they mourn the passing of former President Robert Mugabe,” read the now-deleted tweet. “We join the world in reflecting on his legacy in securing Zimbabwe’s independence.”

His “legacy” is not “independence,” it’s a reign of terror.

This is political correctness in all its glory with government officials praising a murderous terrorist in death. Those responsible either don’t know their history or they deliberately praised a terrorist. Someone at the State Department needs to get to the bottom of this.

Mugabe destroyed his country and its wealth. He took one of the richest countries in southern Africa and turned it into one of the poorest. When he took office in 1980, he began a campaign of genocide.

Mugabe died Friday in Singapore. He was forced from office in 2017 after 37 years of violent, communist rule, murdering political opponents and seizing land from white farmers.

The Assistant Secretary of State published this statement after the first was removed:

Today we note the death of Robert Mugabe. While he led Zimbabwe to independence, his legacy was tarnished by human rights abuses & poor governance. We stand w/ the people of Zimbabwe in the hope of a free, more prosperous Zimbabwe led by a government accountable to its citizens. pic.twitter.com/2oSlE40dJG — Tibor Nagy (@AsstSecStateAF) September 7, 2019

After that statement acknowledging the human rights abuses, Secretary Pompeo published this:

During nearly four decades in power, Robert Mugabe devastated a country with enormous potential. He slaughtered political opponents in the 1980s, used security forces to abuse the opposition and civil society, enriched his family and inner circle through massive corruption… — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 7, 2019

… and catastrophically mismanaged the economy, turning the region’s breadbasket into one where much of the population requires international food assistance. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 7, 2019

