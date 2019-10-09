US Government KNEW in February Burisma Case was reopened

Investigative reporter John Solomon told ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night that U.S. officials knew in February of this year that Ukraine was reopening the Burisma case. Specifically, they are looking into funds that went from Burisma to Hunter Biden, Biden’s wastrel son. That does kill much of the Democrat whistleblower’s narrative.

“I can confirm to you tonight that the U.S. government had open source intelligence and was aware that as early as February of 2019 that the Ukrainian government was planning to reopen the Burisma investigation. This is long before the president ever imagined having a call with President Zelensky. In fact it’s before President Zelensky was even elected. This is a significant shift in the factual timeline. This is information that was omitted from the whistleblower’s complaint,” Solomon said.

Solomon, who now works for Fox News, explained that the Ukraine anti-corruption organization, NABU, ironically started by Joe Biden, requested a reopening of the investigation into Burisma, its shady owner, and its unusual transactions in February of 2019.

By March 28th, the general prosecutor’s office agreed to open an investigation and filed a “Notice of Suspicion”.

At the heart of the investigation are illicit funds that were running through Burisma from 2010-2015.

Solomon notes the importance of these dates in relation to Hunter Biden who was on the board of the company in 2014 and 2015.

They are looking into the possibility that the funds the U.S. government gave to Ukraine might have been among the funds moving illicitly overseas.

U.S. officials knew so did the whistleblower know? Did the intel IG, who took his complaint, know? What do these intelligence guys know?

