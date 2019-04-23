US History AP text teaches Trump’s insane, his followers are old racists



Beginning in 2020 many Advanced Placement students will be using an American History textbook that depicts President Trump as mentally ill and his supporters as racists, Todd Starnes reports.

The textbook, published by Pearson Education, is titled, “By the People: A History of the United States.” The final section of the book, titled, “The Angry Election of 2016” is especially critical of the president.

“Most thought that Trump was too extreme a candidate to win the nomination, but his extremism, his anti-establishment rhetoric, and, some said, his not very hidden racism connected with a significant number of primary voters,” the author wrote.

The author goes on to describe the president’s supporters as “mostly older, often rural or suburban, and overwhelmingly white.”

WE DON’T WANT SOCIALISM BECAUSE WE’RE BACKWARD?

“Clinton’s supporters feared that the election had been determined by people who were afraid of a rapidly developing ethnic diversity of the country, discomfort with their candidate’s gender and nostalgia for an earlier time in the nation’s history,” the textbook reads. “They also worried about the mental stability of the president-elect and the anger that he and his supporters brought to the nation.”

The rapid ethnic changes are because of Democrats flooding the nation with illegal aliens who will vote for them. They aren’t worried about the President’s sanity, they’re worried we won’t believe he is insane.

Socialism is not progressive or new or modern. It’s backward, it robs people of their freedom, and it’s theft.

Advanced Placement students will be taught that the President is insane and racist and his followers — old people — are racists. These young, impressionable students will not only have to learn it, but they will also have to report it as fact.

PEARSON IS EVIL

Tara Snyder, a student at Rosemount High School in Minnesota, told Fox News the biased book also glossed over all issues then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton faced during her campaign.

“It was really, really surprising to me,” she said. “I really believe that learning should be objective and that students can make their own decisions based on what they’re able to learn in a classroom, and if the facts are skewed then students aren’t able to make well-rounded decisions on what they believe.”

A Pearson spokesperson defended the textbook pointing out the book underwent "rigorous peer review to ensure academic integrity."

The text is overt political propaganda worthy of a Joseph Goebbels or Lavrentiy Beria. It’s disgraceful.

Ronald Reagan once said that “our most precious resources, our greatest hope for the future, are the minds and hearts of our people, especially our children.”

The children are now in the hands of Alinsky-style communist/socialist propagandists.

