Ukraine will receive F-16s and might store some in other NATO countries to keep Russia from destroying them. Russia has made it clear they will consider striking them in those countries.

“If they are stationed at air bases outside the Ukrainian borders and used in combat, we will have to see how and where to strike the assets used in combat against us,” Putin said last year. “It poses a serious danger of NATO being further drawn into the conflict.”

In March, the Russian leader again warned Ukraine’s Western allies against providing air bases from where the F-16s could launch sorties against the Kremlin’s forces. Those bases would become a “legitimate target,” he said.

“F-16s are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and we will also need to take that into account while organizing our combat operations,” Putin stated.

On Monday, Andrei Kartapolov, the head of the defense committee in the Russian Parliament’s lower house, told the state RIA Novosti news agency that NATO bases hosting Ukrainian F-16s would be “legitimate targets” for Moscow if the warplanes use them to launch attacks on Russia, PBS reports.

KITDOTCOM DISCUSSES HIS THEORY WITH ALEX JONES

KitDotcom discussed the US “Achilles Heel”—debt and de-dollarization—with Alex Jones. The US debt is higher than the nation’s value. He believes that when the reserve currency status is gone, the US will go under and completely collapse. He says this is why the US is fighting China and Russia.

Russia and China will not back off, and he fears that when the US realizes this, it will enter World War III to avoid the collapse.

The US is targeting and firing the missiles. Germany is allegedly under pressure to give Ukraine access to Tornado Fighter Jets. The threat grows worse daily.

KitDotCom said there is no fixing this financial crisis. We can only hope for a crisis manager president who can lessen the fall. The US can come out of it but will never be the same.

Kit Dotcom changed his name to Dotcom. He’s not your ordinary guy.

Kit asks, which is better? A greatly weakened US without hegemony or a nuclear war?

According to the renowned hacker and gamer, the message the US is sending to Putin is we’re crazy enough to go to nuclear war if China and Russia don’t give up their plans for BRICS. That’s his theory. That would be ridiculous.

He believes the US is fighting for economic survival as BRICS grows faster than originally thought, and the dollar as the reserve currency is rapidly declining. To avoid the inevitable total collapse and the proverbial guillotines they will face, the West is willing to go to nuclear war.

That is only one opinion. Kit’s theory is reasoned but somewhat narrow. It is the most catastrophic vision possible. However, he does make good points.

The one certain thing is we must stop spending and start cutting budgets fast! We also need to stop these germinating wars. We have too many narcissistic, evil, stupid leaders, and we face the possibility of nuclear war, which grows by the day.

STOLTENBERG ADMITS WE ARE COMPLICIT IN THE WAR’S ESCALATION

The NATO Secretary General said that Ukraine’s F-16s will be part of the NATO Air Force—a slip of the tongue.

Freudian slip — Stoltenberg @jensstoltenberg slipped up twice, referred to the Ukrainian Air Force as “NATO Air Forces,” and also mentioned that NATO pilots would be flying F-16s in Ukraine. In both instances, the Alliance Secretary-General quickly corrected himself. pic.twitter.com/CcdbzAKEDE — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 17, 2024

We are complicit:

WAR: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg revealed that Russia offered not to invade Ukraine if the alliance would agree to deny Zelenskyy membership. Our refusal triggered the war – we are complicit. pic.twitter.com/Rj9jbOoLVA — @amuse (@amuse) September 18, 2023

We’ve been at war since 2014. Did you know?

Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, says NATO has been providing “training and equipment” to Ukraine’s military since “the war started in 2014.” How many Americans know that NATO has been arming Ukraine since the war started in 2014?pic.twitter.com/o61C46Xva8 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 17, 2023

Stoltenberg says Ukraine will join NATO despite knowing that Russia sees that as an existential threat.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says ‘Ukraine will join NATO. With Russia approaching victory, Ukraine may see this as their last resort. The Deep State does not want peace. Russia has warned that Ukraine joining NATO would lead to prolonged issues. Vladimir Putin, speaking to… pic.twitter.com/g4qJ7GXfTL — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 24, 2024

Related