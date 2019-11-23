US Rep AOC backs violent anti-police, pro-theft riots in New York City

Demonstrators shouting “F— the police!” turned violent in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on Friday evening, vandalizing city buses and police cruisers, according to reports.

Nearly sixty people were arrested in what organizers said was a protest of excessive policing of the city’s subway system.

U.S. CONGRESSWOMAN ENDORSES THE VIOLENCE AND THEFT

A U.S. congresswoman, communista Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, applauded these people in her district. She supports the “F*** police” riots.

One tweet said it all, “According to AOC, it’s ok to break the law. She tweeted out against the NYPD arresting people that jump the turnstiles. The New York City Mayor has decriminalized it, causing mayhem. Also, the MTA is losing millions each year.”

Ending mass incarceration means challenging a system that jails the poor to free the rich. Arresting people who can’t afford a $2.75 fare makes no one safer and destabilizes our community. New Yorkers know that, they’re not having it, and they’re standing up for each other. https://t.co/asvidIe5zV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2019

AOC is preaching Revolution, inciting violence against the men and women of the NYPD, urging people to defraud the NY City Transit system and she killed the Amazon deal for her district. She’s a horror.

The ensuing violence and abuse of the police are fine with AOC.

CLAMPING DOWN ON THIEVES CAUSED THE RIOTS

The riots, which included antifa and gang members, came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for 500 additional police officers to join the state-run Metropolitan Transit Authority’s force. Videos of subway arrests that some thought showed excessive force, including pointing a gun at a teenager who jumped a turnstile led to the anarchists to storm the streets, New York’s WNBC-TV reported.

“F— cops and every racist, fascist person out here,” a protester who identified herself as Alicia, 22, of the Bronx, told the New York Post. “These are our neighborhoods.”

At one point, New York City Transit tweeted that subway lines were bypassing the 125th Street station in Harlem and videos posted online showed that police had temporarily closed the station.

Videos posted online showed crowds flowing into the streets and city police officers making arrests. One video showed a subway turnstile had been vandalized.

Also in New York City, there are daily attacks by minorities on Jewish people but the city won’t call them hate crimes. It shouldn’t matter, all violent crimes are hate crimes.

FOOTAGE

Ash J is tied to the violent groups, refers to them as ‘comrades.’

NYPD was so scared of another mass fare evasion from the #FTP march in Harlem tonite that they had big groups of cops & barricades at almost every train station in the area. pic.twitter.com/qqCo2PaHTf — Ash J (@AshAgony) November 23, 2019

marching to show that the disgusting abuses of the nypd and mta will not be tolerated #FTP pic.twitter.com/tIEEMtbMIp — luis (@qwiktwist) November 23, 2019

The NYPD brought out an incredible number of cops to repress the #FTP march in Harlem tonite. One can only imagine how much money went into repressing the protest tonite. Cops spent the night making numerous violent arrests & trying to keep the protesters from taking the streets. pic.twitter.com/ZkLU6XklT9 — Ash J (@AshAgony) November 23, 2019

Massive anti-nypd protest happening in NYC right now pic.twitter.com/Rdr1KICu87 — Logan (@sultan_logan) November 23, 2019