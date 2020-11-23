US Senator who was nearly killed can’t get a probe of funding for the thugs

The U.S. attorney in our Capital city of D.C. will not investigate the funding source of the communist thugs who attacked Rand Paul and his wife. If a U.S. senator can’t get a probe, who can?

Those same thugs sent a police officer to the hospital. If the police weren’t there, Senator Paul believes they would have killed him and his wife.

These thugs do travel and they are paid. When I went undercover, I saw the hoodlums complaining about not getting their checks from a group funded by the Open Society Foundations. Why would a US attorney not even look into this? Corruption?

The DC U.S. Attorney today confirmed to me that they will not pursue an investigation of who is funding the thugs who attacked my wife and me and sent a DC police officer to the hospital. https://t.co/abpESDJ4nx — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 23, 2020

THE NEAR-DEADLY INCIDENT

Senator Paul has been the victim of several life-threatening attacks. In the incident he is referring to, a mob of about 100 crazed, mostly white liberals terrorized the couple in our nation’s capital.

He described his terrifying experience at the time.

“They’re attempting to push the police over to get to me, so at one point they push a policeman backward, he stumbles and he’s trying to catch his balance and I catch the back of his flak jacket to stabilize him to make sure he’s OK because he’s our defense,” Paul explained. “If he’s down, the mob’s loose on us.”

He believes they might have been killed.

“I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless,” he explained.

He was very grateful to the police for saving his life while risking their own.

If a senator who believes he would have been KILLED can’t get action, who can?

THE THUGS ARE COMMUNIST DEMS, THEIR BROWN SHIRTS

These people are Democrat communist animals, and they are ready to take the place of law enforcement. That comes from Black Lives Matter, not me.

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020