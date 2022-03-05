US Senators in 2016 Urged Ukraine Attack Russia

An ISIS writer is applauding the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in the hope that it will spread to European countries.

In an editorial on Telegram, the ISIS jihadist called on supporters of the Islamic State to take advantage of potential chaos, claiming the conflict is “only the beginning” of a wider battle, Il Giornale reports.

“What is happening today, the direct bloody war between the Orthodox crusaders – Russia and Ukraine – is but one example of God’s punishment for them, as described in the Qu’ran,” the author of the editorial wrote.

A war with the West is possible and must be avoided at all costs. To some degree, the position we are in is thanks to the leadership of three warmongers who set the stage.

People like Lindsey Graham are ready to oblige. In case people have forgotten, Graham teamed up with McCain and Klobuchar to push Ukrainians to launch an offensive against Russia, promising all they needed to do it. At the time, they knew Ukraine had a deal with Russia to remain neutral on the issue of NATO.

FLASHBACK TO 2016

In December 2016, a ‘bipartisan’ congressional delegation was led by RINO Senator John McCain, then-Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar, and RINO Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to the Baltic States and Georgia to reinforce support with NATO.

“Our allies in eastern Europe, including Ukraine and the Baltic states, deserve our support in the face of Russian aggression,” said Klobuchar. “Senator McCain, Senator Graham, and I are reinforcing our bipartisan commitment to strengthening our NATO alliances and are focused on major cybersecurity breaches which are of utmost importance as we learn of the depth of Russian interference in our recent election.”

WARMONGERING AND PROMISES MADE

A video surfaced online showing the warmongers John McCain, Amy Klobuchar, and Lindsey Graham meeting with the Ukraine military at the time. They encouraged Ukrainians to launch an offensive against Russia and restart hostilities. Ironically, at the same time, they portrayed Russia as the “aggressor”, insisting they must “pay a heavier price.”

At the same time, the Senators promised the funding and the weapons Ukraine needed. Did they also promise NATO membership or support?

The senators knew Ukraine had an agreement with Putin not to let NATO get closer to Russia.

THE INCENDIARY SPEECH

Lindsey Graham delivered an incendiary speech in the video below, encouraging the Ukrainian troops to re-start hostilities with Russia.

“Your fight is our fight, 2017 will be the year of offense. All of us will go back to Washington and we will push the case against Russia. Enough of Russian aggression. It is time for them to pay a heavier price.”

John McCain echoed Graham.

“I believe you will win. I am convinced you will win and we will do everything we can to provide you with what you need to win.”

Donald Trump saw these two as “warmongers looking for ways to start WW3.”

Immediately after that meeting, the fighting started up again in Donbas, which each side blaming the other.

