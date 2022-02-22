US Took a Little Bit of Ukraine as Biden Leads Us Into War

Perhaps I am doomed to retrace my steps under the illusion that I am exploring, doomed to try and learn what I should simply recognize, learning a mere fraction of what I have forgotten. ~ Andre Breton

AN OLD FOOL IS LEADING US INTO WAR

The United States and the world are in grave danger under Joe Biden. He’s leading us into war.

Yesterday, Putin said he’s recognizing the independence of two regions of Donbas which means they’re Russian now. He sent “peacekeeping” troops in as soon as his speech was over. The two regions are basically Russian. Russians have been moving in for decades and, due to internal conflicts, inhabitants have moved away from loyalty to Ukraine’s government.

Ukraine also has a fair amount of anti-Semites and neo-Nazis. It’s corrupt in a number of ways, but there are a lot of decent people who deserve better. Ukraine is a troubled place, made only worse since the uprising over Poroshenko. Ukraine didn’t exactly treat the ethnic Russians well either, due to their history with Russia.

In any case, we must not go to war over Ukraine. We don’t have the leadership or the financing to do it and win.

Remember when Biden said Putin was afraid of him as he began a campaign from his basement? So, did 81 million people actually believe that?

Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President. He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why — it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 21, 2020

BIDEN CAN TAKE A LITTLE BIT OF UKRAINE

The stupid US President had said early on that if Russia wanted to take just a piece of Ukraine, a “minor incursion,” it would be one thing.

Biden on Russia invading Ukraine: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion…” pic.twitter.com/BFp5jnJYPI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2022

So, yesterday, the White House said this isn’t anything new because the occupied regions have effectively been under Russian rule for eight years.

The difference, of course, is now Putin’s going to build his army in the area and prepare for his next move, undoubtedly while Biden is in control of the USA.

Instead of trying to keep the peace, Biden has played a dangerous game of attacking Russia while ignoring China.

A BIG MOUTH AND A TINY STICK

Biden uses a big mouth and a tiny little stick. He spoke with Putin over the weekend and agreed to talk with Putin if Putin didn’t invade. What Putin got from that conversation is he could take a chunk of Ukraine. The White House followed up the call and the said the invasion was in an area Russians controlled anyway.

The US response to the invasion is “to prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine.” Just that! Nothing else! Putin gets Nord Stream 2 and a big chunk of Ukraine.

Disastrous first response!

We are weak and cannot fight a war with the fools we have in office and in charge of our military. Currently, Biden has opened our borders to any monster who wants to come through and he supports the tyrant to the North. We have ever-increasing inflation, an energy sector he is destroying with regulations, COVID has been completely mismanaged, and our critical infrastructure has been weakened under Biden and is vulnerable. We cannot fight a war.

Biden Prepares to Flee

First, the separatists took the fight to the Ukrainian military, and the Ukrainian military had to withdraw because they are not allowed to fight. A ban that gives Russia carte blanche.

Then, Russia seized two regions that account for a large chunk of Ukraine.

Biden pulled the staff out of the second embassy in Ukraine. He is good at fleeing. All he did as Russia invaded Luhansk and Donetsk was to sanction the two regions Putin invaded, hurting the inhabitants. Biden basically fled, something he’s good at doing. HE’S NOW PREPARING TO HAVE PRESIDENT ZELENSKY FLEE! He said he has all the preparations in order.

Putin gets to go into the region as a “peacekeeper,” as allowed by international law, and he’ll set up the area as a fortress. Putin even said he’d establish military bases. The man is smart and our guy is stupid.

It’s a great plan for Putin as Biden looks impotent and prepares everyone for flight.

THE MORONIC DEMS ON DISPLAY

The idiots were all out.

Glad Joe Biden is President tonight. — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) February 21, 2022

Jeremy Bash, ex-Defense Dept. Chief of Staff: “I have never seen a U.S. government team as agile and as focused as this Biden team is, in declassifying intelligence, in calling out Russia’s activities.” @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 21, 2022

That’s nuts.

Then there’s Ms. VP Giggles:

PUTIN DOES HITLER

If Putin keeps getting more and more of Ukraine, countries once in the Soviet Union are in danger. Putin said he wants the Soviet Union re-established. This Biden incompetence emboldens China, North Korea, Iran, ISIS, all the world’s monsters.

Putin claims Ukraine is Russia in history, race, comrades, colleagues, families, people, and they’re living in a fake government. He wants all of Ukraine.

Hitler did something similar in World War II. Hitler said he was protecting Czechoslavakia because some migrant Germans lived there. When Putin talks of Ukrainians speaking Russian, it’s because they had no choice – it was taught in the schools under the old Soviet Union. However, there are a lot of Russians, ethnic Russians, living in the East who feel they’ve been badly treated by Ukraine’s government — like second-class citizens.

The overwhelming number of people in Ukraine itself want nothing to do with Russian rule.

This is a Churchill moment and Chamberlain is president. He’s setting us up for war with his utter incompetence. Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.

“We may repeat the awful revolutionary history of the 20th century because of the vulnerability of social movements to demagoguery,” Todd Gitlin once wrote. And here we are with communists and fascists running an inept Democrat Party, the nation of Canada, and infiltrating other governments in the Western World.

THEY SHOULD HAVE KEPT THEIR NUKES

NATO told Ukraine to turn in its nuclear weapons. In exchange, NATO promised they’d defend them. Ukraine actually sent its weapons back to Russia. But NATO was all talk. Ukraine should never have believed them.

And, NATO is its weakest under Biden.

Putin also mentioned Ukrainian democracy is corrupt, providing endless funds to Oligarchs [like Hunter Biden]. That’s true.

Don’t worry, the feckless UN is on it. They CONDEMNED it. WOW!

OIL PRICES TO RISE

Since we are begging Russia for oil, as is the EU, we can expect enormous inflation. Biden should let loose with our energy production but the commies who control him will never allow it.

Our fuel costs will go through the roof and increase inflation. Russia has us over a barrel as much as we have them over one.

Russia responded to Germany temporarily halting certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline:

Medvedev on Germany stopping NordStream2 certification: “Welcome to the new world where soon Europeans will pay €2000 for gas” — Dmitri Alperovitch (@DAlperovitch) February 22, 2022

