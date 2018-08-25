Useful Antifa Idiots Attack a Pro-Police Blue Lives Matter Rally in Philly

More officers than demonstrators showed up for the Blue Lives Matter rally that took place at the Liberty Bell Saturday. The pro-police rally drew 400 in support. A small but loud and violent contingent of Communists showed up in an attempt to stop the rally.
After stirring trouble, they tried to blame the police for it.
Antifa are not “counter protesters” as the media is reporting. They are violent Communist Anarchists who are trying to silence all who don’t agree with them, which they say includes classical liberals. These people are insane and dangerous.
What kind of fools show up to attack police supporters rallying peacefully? Why are they not being shut down as they form chapters nationwide? They’re violent subversives. Where’s Sessions?
People arrested at the Antifa counter-protest to #BlueLivesMatter march which is on its way to Logan Square @WHYYNews @TayImanAllen has more pic.twitter.com/1aPNPeuT1j
— Darryl C. Murphy (@darrylcmurphy) August 25, 2018
The counter protests begin at City Hall going against the #BlueLivesMatter rally at the Liberty bell going on simultaneously @WHYYNews pic.twitter.com/ZbOcQluSMV
— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen) August 25, 2018
the antifa group disrupting traffic has started on Juniper Street @WHYYNews pic.twitter.com/Kag4z1Lexb
— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen) August 25, 2018
ABOLISH ICE — WHICH IS NOW THE MANTRA OF MAINSTREAM DEMOCRATS — IS A COMMUNIST MOVEMENT
Antifascists in Philly shut down a fascist March today. Unfortunately we had 11 arrests occur in the process. Please send bail money to @occupyphl if you can
— ABOLISH ICE – PHILLY (@no_ice_PHL) August 25, 2018
VIOLENT COMMUNIST MOVEMENTS TRAIN THE USEFUL IDIOTS TO FALSELY CLAIM POLICE ARE BRUTALIZING THEM
Jail support needed at 21st and Hamilton. Around a dozen protesters arrested and brutalized by policehttps://t.co/EbgyJe4yzt
— Philly Socialists ✪ (@phillysocialist) August 25, 2018
I think I finally understand why there is such gender confusion among this younger generation. In virtually all these protests the “males” have a physique that more resembles a young girl than a “man”. It is understandable why they are “confused” on “what” they are. Because they don’t have “manly” qualities they believe being a man means acting the tough guy when you “know” you won’t get hit back.
And, of course, they must cover their faces.
These Marxist Anarchists don’t look like much now, but they are being funded by the likes of George Sorros to be in training. They are already indoctrinated Marxists, and are being trained in hand to hand combat with the use of crude weapons.
Antifa has already, like the jackals of Africa, singled out the weak as objects of violence in their demonstration. They are enemy combatants and should be crushed before they become organized and proficient in their hand to hand and crude weapons tactics.
These are young, mostly caucasian males. Many are very effeminate looking, but they are not to be underestimated.
There is another, tougher group – perhaps the most violent of Antifa – called the Red Guards. There are pictures of them posing with AR-15s. These guys may be seriously entertaining thoughts of a civil war …