Useful Idiots of the WEF Woke Crowd Want to Cancel Jordan Peterson!

By Mark Schwendau

Canadian Dr. Jordan Peterson is being threatened with the loss of his medical license to practice and teach psychology for political statements he has made online in different interviews offered through streaming services. If you have never heard of him, he has a loyal following and is the most intellectual and interesting man of our time. Joe Rogan regularly features him on his online podcast as a guest for those wanting to get to know him.

The Canadian psychology professor and culture warrior could not have hoped for better publicity than an older interview with Cathy Newman on Channel 4 News years ago. Channel 4 is a British free-to-air public broadcast television channel owned and operated by the state-owned Channel Four Television Corporation.

On January 16, 2018, Newman interviewed Canadian psychologist Peterson. The interview covered topics such as gender equality, including the gender pay gap, freedom of speech, and transgender rights. Newman’s repeated use of the line ‘So you’re saying…” which she made some 35 times during the 29 minute interview made many YouTubers livid.

Commenters critical of Newman, a large number of them saying she had “a preconceived and misplaced grasp of Peterson’s views.” Her attempt at asking just the right “gotcha” question failed multiple times.

Channel 4 News editor Ben de Pear said the station had to call in security specialists in response to social media abuse and threats directed against Newman. Newman later said that “there were literally thousands of abusive tweets…”. On Twitter, Peterson responded there was “no evidence that the criticisms constituted threats”, and that the idea the abuse was driven by misogyny was “ridiculous”.

The more Newman inaccurately paraphrased Peterson’s beliefs and showed her irritation, the better he came across to the public. The whole interview, which has been viewed more than 6 million times on YouTube and was described by Fox News host Tucker Carlson as “one of the great interviews of all time”, bolstered Peterson’s image.

The confrontation between Newman and Peterson worked wonders for promotion of his book “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos”. That book went on to become a runaway bestseller in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Germany and France.

To the left Professor Peterson is a troll, narcissist, or blowhard whose arguments are fatally compromised by bad faith, petulance, intellectual laziness and blatant bigotry. They seemingly hate him because he is a Bible quoting Christian and injects times of the Bible with times today.

To the right Peterson represents logic and sanity cloaking intellectual superiority. One example in the interview occurred when Peterson exposed Newman’s hypocrisy with his response to her question, “Why should your right to freedom of speech trump a trans person’s right not to be offended?” Peterson responds, “In order to be able to think, you have to risk being offensive. Look at the conversation we’re having right now, you’re willing to risk offending me in the pursuit of truth. Why should you have the right to do that? It’s been rather uncomfortable.” He about talked her speechless.

While that is the episode of his life that rocketed this 60 year old professor to international fame, Dr. Jordan Peterson’s recent attack on the World Economic Forum (WEF) may have more to do with the possibility of suspension of his Canadian license to practice and teach in his field.

Recently, on the “Joe Rogan Experience”, he announced “the establishment of a new international movement open to the public, devoted to developing an invitational vision of the future, trying to collectively formulate the answer to six key questions. We invite all those who might be interested to contribute to the conversation.”

The inaugural conference will take place in London, England Oct 31, Nov 1 and Nov 2, 2023.

More details about his new organization which is billed as “A Program for Humanity”, public participation, and the conference will be announced as soon as possible.

So, what is Peterson’s vision exactly? In short, he wants his program to be designed as a clear alternative to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Malthusian, zero-growth approach that’s trying to curtail world population to save the planet by imposing a top-down “utopian vision in the service of [its] narcissism on the poor”. Peterson opts, instead, to not impose anything on anyone. He doesn’t claim to have definitive answers; instead, his program is made up of 6 questions to be collectively answered by all who wish to participate.

STORY – What story should guide humanity as we make our way forward?

Peterson has a lot to say about this and his thoughts are most interesting. As a Christian he brings up the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” while he slams the WEF’s version of that same rule, “Those who have the gold, make the rules.”

Part of what Peterson holds on this topic is, “Our best individual experience here on Earth and our best chance of collective survival is through mutually beneficial interdependence rather than exploitation which is currently the norm.”

ENVIRONMENT – How should we take the responsibility of environmental stewardship seriously?

We need to live in harmony with nature, Peterson says, but “not predicated by the idea there are too many mouths to feed and that you’re evil if you think about having children.”

GOVERNANCE – How do we govern our corporate, social and political organizations so that we protect ourselves against the ever-present danger of collusion and corruption?

Peterson argues for a more transparent and democratic leadership model instead of corporate-fascist collusions of interests at the highest levels. “The powerful players in the world are increasingly collaborating to impose a top-down vision of the future on everyone.” It’s time for people to take back the power.

“All the responsibility you abdicate will be taken up by tyrants,” he said. “That’s the cardinal rule of social organization.”

FAMILY – How do we support long-term, stable, child-centered, families?

“We need to have a serious conversation about what marriage means,” Peterson believes. “It’s immature to think that the purpose of marriage is simply the happiness of the husband and wife>” He thinks a more responsible answer would be the partners’ “spiritual development and the establishment of an environment that’s beneficial to children.”

ENERGY – How do we provide energy and resources to the largest number of people, thereby alleviating absolute poverty, in the most efficient and sustainable manner possible?

The current model seeks to limit energy consumption by driving up the prices, disproportionately affecting the global poor, Peterson suggests. “That’s off the table,” he says. “We’re trying to alleviate absolute poverty. Pro-human view.”

EDUCATION – How do we facilitate the development of a responsible, educated, maximally responsible citizenry?

Peterson holds, “First we must develop a responsible government that facilitates participation from its citizenry who elected them to represent their interests.” He then suggests, “The Internet can be used to invite citizens to vote on every piece of legislation that the government puts forward.” Finally, he concludes with, “When people realize that their vote actually counts and their future depends on their vote they will naturally become more educated aware and maximally responsive.”

To learn more about Dr. Jordan Peterson, visit his website here.

Early this year the New York Post ran an article titled: “Psychologist Jordan Peterson could lose license if he refuses social media ‘re-education’”

Perhaps at this moment in history it is time to re-educate this board of psychiatry about the concept that “might makes right”. Conservative Christians dominate much of North America in both Canada and America. Perhaps it is time to physically demonstrate to these left-leaning enemies within, “We are mad as hell and we are not going to take it anymore!”

These transparent clowns in their Ivory Towers are making it very clear this is less about Dr. Peterson’s competence to continue to practice and teach psychiatry in Canada and more about caving to the globalists of the New World Order and as such, must be stopped!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related