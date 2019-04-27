UVA coach offers an idiotic excuse for not visiting the White House

The reigning men’s college basketball national champions have declined a potential visit to the White House.

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett made the announcement late Friday. The reason he gave was ridiculous.

“We have received inquiries about a visit to the White House,” Bennett said. “With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together. We would have to respectfully decline an invitation.”

That excuse is insulting.

It’s become a tradition. North Carolina wouldn’t visit nor did Villanova. Villanova wasn’t even invited. They all come up with the same idiotic excuse.

They are teaching the kids how to shun those with whom they disagree.