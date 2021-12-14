VA Hospital Finally Relents on Ivermectin After Defying Court Orders

















Chris Davies and his father Donald have been fighting for their mother and wife Kathy Davies’ right to try the drug Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment at Fauquier Health hospital in Warrenton, Virginia, for the past few weeks.

Chris works as a radiologic technologist but that didn’t stop the hospital from making them go through extensive legal hoops to allow the administering of the drug.

“On Monday, December 13, Virginia’s 20th Judicial Court found Fauquier Health in contempt of court after refusing to comply with previous orders and ruled that by 9:00 p.m. Eastern time tonight, Kathy Davies must be given the dose of Ivermectin as prescribed by a doctor retained by the Davies family. Additionally — if the hospital did not comply — the state had the right to fine the hospital $10,000 per day. That order would have been applied retroactively from December 9 onwards. The court also ordered that the Davies family be given police escort if necessary to administer the drug to their mother, The Daily Wire wrote.

The hospital could purge the contempt order if they followed the order. The hospital opted to grant privileges and allow the family’s doctor to administer the drug.

This is insanity since many prominent doctors recommend ivermectin and it has shown success in many cases. The hospital’s view is they will only administer FDA-approved drugs.

That would be fine except the FDA entanglements with Big Pharma and the ties to partisan bureaucrats have led to narrow thinking on the issue of COV and drugs to be used.

The Daily Wire describes the misery the hospital put these people through, beginning in October and ending last night. This is just a summary that follows.

The FDA has approved ivermectin for a number of uses, but not for COVID. They report adverse effects with some who took it in high doses. However, many report immediate relief, but mostly if administered early on.

Seeing the misery Kathy was going through, the family went to court on December 3rd. A court order on December 6 gave the family permission to have Dr. Martha Maturi administer the drug. The hospital ignored the order and the family was forced back to court on the 8th. Ordered again, they began to grill Dr. Maturi and by the end of the day Friday, too late to go to court, the hospital refused to allow her to administer the drug.

The family attorneys spent the weekend talking to the hospital attorneys but the hospital would only allow it if Dr. Maturi took full control of the patient. Meanwhile, a team of doctors and nurses treat each patient.

Another three days passed until they could get back to court on Monday.

Judge Fisher agreed and ruled on Monday that the hospital could appeal the order, comply, or face the 10k per day fines.

The hospital finally complied and even found a registered nurse to assist Dr. Maturi in administering the drug.

They were all on their way to the hospital last night.

Ivermectin is believed to help at the onset of the disease, and we don’t know how this went last night.

