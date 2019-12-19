VA militia of cops, veterans, patriots forms to fight unjust laws

According to Law Enforcement Today, thousands of cops, veterans, other supporters have pledged to join a new militia in Virginia to combat unconstitutional laws.

Tazewell County, Virginia, is forming a militia to defend the Constitution and, specifically, the Second Amendment, in the now-deep blue state. Within hours, they were flooded with emails from people across the state who wanted to join. These included military veterans, officers, and other patriotic Americans.

Lawmakers in Virginia are threatening confiscation to be enforced by the National Guard if law enforcement refuses to cooperate.

THE PEOPLE DON’T WANT IT

Over 76 counties out of 95, 9 of 38 independent cities, and 13 towns have already declared themselves gun sanctuaries. Tazewell is not only a sanctuary, but it’s also going to be the home of the militia.

The constitution is clear — militias keep their guns.

Votes for the militia were unanimous among 200 citizens. They had three attorneys check their declarations which included a ban on funding any law enforcement department that infringed on citizens’ rights to bear arms.

The state is threatening to withhold funding from gun sanctuaries, however. That’s what led them to the idea of the militia.

County Administrator Eric Young reportedly considered that element, and that’s why they opted for the militia aspect:

“Our position is that Article I, Section 13, of the Constitution of Virginia, reserves the right to ‘order’ militia to the localities. Therefore, counties, not the state, determine what types of arms may be carried in their territory and by whom. So, we are ‘ordering’ the militia by making sure everyone can own a weapon.”

If anyone tries to remove a sheriff who refuses to enforce unjust laws, the state officials will be faced with a lawful militia composed of citizens who reside in the state.

People replying to the group are willing to die for the Second Amendment.

FIREARMS TRAINING IS AN ISSUE AMONG THE MANY NEW GUN LAWS

The organization is pushing for firearms safety training in the schools

According to this group, Gov. Northam’s laws would even “criminalize a father teaching his own son how to use a hunting rifle.” The laws prohibit firearms training, they say.

The language of SB64 that they object to in one law was added to a 1987 law aimed at dangerous groups:

Assembles with one or more persons with the intent of intimidating any person or group of persons by drilling, parading, or marching with any firearm, any explosive or incendiary device, or any components or combination thereof.

It’s too vague and broad.