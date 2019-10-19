Van Jones says Hillary smeared Tulsi without facts! True that!

“She’s playing a very dangerous game,” far-far-left political commentator Van Jones said on far-far-left CNN on Friday evening to his colleague Erin Burnett. He was referencing the allegations Hillary Clinton made against war veteran Tulsi Gabbard, a fellow Democrat.

Hillary falsely claimed Tulsi was planning to run as a third-party candidate although she promised not to and, she absurdly called Ms. Gabbard a “Russian asset.” Hillary sees Russians in her toes when she gets up in the morning.

“She’s playing a very dangerous game,” Jones said during the interview. “If you’re concerned about disinformation, what the Russians do is spread disinformation, get people divided against each other.”

Jones continued, “That is what just happened, just throw out some information, disinformation, smear somebody. She is Hillary Clinton. She’s a legend. She’s going to be in the history books, she’s a former nominee of our party, and she just came out against a sitting U.S. congresswoman, a decorated war veteran, and somebody who’s running for the nomination of our party with just a complete smear and no facts.”

Jones said Gabbard once rejected the DNC position over the Clinton allies “doing stuff they shouldn’t have been doing in the primary.”

Tulsi was a big Bernie Sanders supporter.

“It’s getting kind of hot,” Jones said while discussing Gabbard’s tweets. “I’m telling you, Hillary Clinton is playing a very dangerous game. I do not want someone of her stature to legitimate these attacks against anybody. If you’ve got real evidence, come forward with it. But if you’re just going to smear people casually on podcasts, you are playing right into the Russians’ hands.”

Smearing is what Hillary does best. Remember the bimbo eruptions?

RESPONSES WILL HAVE YOU SHAKING YOUR HEAD

Some of the responses on a VanJones thread make one wonder where their reasoning abilities begin and end.

What is this person thinking? So what if a Russian embassy retweets. They are always looking to mess with us.

Tulsi won endorsement from Russia & retweeted by Russia Embassy!Please connect the dots. #Hillary only wants to warn America “Get Putin out of the White House” #YangGang stay out of this https://t.co/SXLkt51XxX — Sue Zhao (@AADC_FL) October 19, 2019

There are the conspiratorial thinkers:

Baseless? Being an asset of a country doesn’t require willing participation. And when you see a heavy online presence of candidate (which doesn’t track with polls), and that candidate is overly friendly with Russia and Assad, then you can question that. https://t.co/L8QKwYCBO4 — US Grant Fan Club (@browntailedhawk) October 19, 2019