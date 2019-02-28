Van Jones Tells CPAC Republicans Lead in Criminal Justice Reform

Once a self-described Communist, and probably still a Communist, CNN’s Van Jones praised the Republican Party’s criminal justice reform efforts, calling it “the leader on this issue,” while speaking at the annual CPAC conference on Thursday.

“Here’s the deal: the conservative movement in this country, unfortunately for my point of view, is now the leader on this issue of [criminal justice] reform,” Jones said.

He also praised the Republican governors for cutting crime rates and the prison population.

YOU’RE DOING A GREAT JOB ON THE ISSUE

“My problem is I now have a conservative movement that, for libertarian reasons, for Christian conservative reasons, and for fiscally conservative reasons, is actually doing a great job on what should be my issue. This is supposed to be my issue. You are stealing my issue,” Jones said. “Take some dadgum credit for being smart. Take some dadgum credit for getting it right.”

VAN JONES to CPAC: “Here’s the deal — the conservative movement in this country… is now the leader on this issue of [criminal justice] reform… take some dadgum credit for being smart. Take some dadgum credit for getting it right.” #yikes pic.twitter.com/GUuufkCSBe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2019

It wasn’t all sweetness and light at CPAC for Van Jones. He drew boos when he said undocumented immigrants commit fewer crimes than citizens. But there are things we can agree with, like helping criminals lead a better life. Imagine if we could work together again?

Conservatives want to help people who are willing to be helped, but there is always that fear of going too soft on crime.

“Human freedom and human dignity should be for both parties to defend in their own way, with their own reasons, in their own language.” – @VanJones68 on his work helping to pass the first criminal justice reform in a generation: https://t.co/Hqz3xnzoFJ #TalksAtGS pic.twitter.com/Luug3itoZp — Goldman Sachs (@GoldmanSachs) February 27, 2019