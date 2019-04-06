Verdict is in on Harry ‘Dirty Harry’ Reid’s Lawsuit

Harry Reid, aka Dirty Harry, unfortunately, blinded himself in one eye while using an exercise band a few years back. He sued the manufacturer over his injury. Even with a jury, he couldn’t win. The jury of eight found the company was not liable.

It turns out the company he sued doesn’t even make the bands that ultimately led to his injury.

A jury of 8 found that the Hygenic Defendants did not manufacture the exercise band that Plaintiff Harry Reid was using in the subject accident. Senator Reid was not present for the verdict that came within an hour. pic.twitter.com/Qb1shZlS5R — M Price (@LasVegasCourts) April 6, 2019

During closing arguments, Friday, one of Reid’s lawyers, Colin Esgro, told the panel of three women and five men that the band was “unreasonably dangerous” and that Reid should have been warned that the band could slip out of his hands.

Seriously? That’s absurd.

Fox News reported that Reid never proved the device he used was a TheraBand made by Hygenic Corp. of Ohio. Reid’s son had thrown it out months earlier.

The former senator testified that the device slipped from his grasp, causing him to fall, resulting in his injuries.

During the trial, Laurin Quiat, an attorney for TheraBand, said Reid was to blame for his own injuries because he simply misused the product.

NUKE IT!

Crooked Harry lost on another issue, albeit after the fact. Four years ago he went nuclear on judicial appointments and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just returned the favor and reduced the time for a debate per nominee to two hours instead of thirty so they can get them past minority leader and obstructionist Chuck Schumer.

REID ‘THE DIRTY LIAR’

Reid might be lying about his case.

Reid has been called a “dirty liar” a number of times, especially for the story about Mitt Romney during the presidential campaign. He claimed Romney didn’t pay taxes. He told HuffPo:

“He [Romney] didn’t pay taxes for 10 years! Now, do I know that that’s true? Well, I’m not certain, but obviously, he can’t release those tax returns. How would it look?”

Romney said he did pay taxes every year and he paid a “lot of taxes.”

“Harry is simply wrong, and that’s why I’m so anxious for him to give us the names of the people who have put this forward. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to hear the names are people from the White House or the Obama campaign or who knows where they’re coming from.”

As it turned out, Harry Reid invented the story which did harm Romney. When questioned after the election about the story, he said, “Romney didn’t win, did he?”