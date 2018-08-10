Verge Editor-in-Chief Wants Fox News Thrown Off the Air

The Editor-in-Chief of The Verge, Nilay Patel has called for Fox News to be shut down. That didn’t take long. Fox is not Alex Jones although we don’t believe Jones should be shut down either. If Fox is to be shut down, why not call for CNN and MSNBC to be shut down?

Apparently, he never considered that he could be next.

He linked to a screenshot of a CNN TV segment about Laura Ingraham allegedly peddling ‘white fright’. Patel was referring to the show in which Laura Ingraham discussed our nation’s changing demographics. She later discussed it with Tucker Carlson.

What she said was: “There is something slipping away in this country and it’s not about race or ethnicity. It’s what was once a common understanding by both parties that American citizenship is a privilege, and one that at a minimum requires respect for the rule of law and loyalty to our constitution.”

She discussed criminal illegal aliens and one criminal legal alien after she made that statement.

These people of the left are Stalinists.

I feel like we should be just as comfortable asking Comcast and Verizon and Charter why they continue to offer Fox News on their networks as we are about Facebook and Alex Jones https://t.co/FDkvFVbiIM — nilay patel (@reckless) August 10, 2018

GAVIN MCINNES AND THE PROUD BOYS ARE BANNED

Also today, Gavin McInnes and all Proud Boys accounts were shut down by Twitter. McInnes is the Proud Boys founder and a comedian and CRTV host.

Allegedly, they were shut down ahead of the Unite the Right rally coming up but McInnes said they have nothing to do with the alt-right and wouldn’t go near the rally. They are a multi-racial group.

He tweeted the day before his suspension: “it goes without saying the #ProudBoys won’t have anything to do with this. We are a multiracial club that eschews the alt-right and everything they and #occupyWallStreet’s Jason Kessler stand for. He’s a DNC operative.”

TWITTER DIDN’T BAN THESE PEOPLE

It’s not just the official Proud Boys account and Gavin McInnes — its all the Proud Boys accounts pic.twitter.com/mXWBQ7KKOI — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) August 11, 2018