Very Far-Left Democrat Emerges as Potential Candidate for Speaker

Rep. Marcia Fudge, who represents Ohio’s 11th District, has emerged from a pile of progressives as a potential challenger to Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House. She is to the left of the very left-wing Pelosi.

There’s been discontent coming out of the progressive wing of the Democrat caucus for months. While Democrats won control over the House of Representatives, and Pelosi has assumed the position as Speaker-elect, some rank-and-file Democrats want a younger, more Progressive leader than the far-left Pelosi.

SHE IS VERY, VERY FAR LEFT

Fudge is the former chair of the far-far-left Congressional Black Caucus. She doesn’t believe Pelosi can fetch the needed 218 votes and a number of her comrades have asked her to run for the speakership and she’s thinking about it.

She is a Castro sympathizer. In April 2009, during one of more than two dozen trips to Cuba, Lee led a congressional delegation which included fellow Congressional Black Caucus members, Emanuel Cleaver, Marcia Fudge and Bobby Rush to Havana, Cuba for a meeting with Raul Castro. The meeting took place in secret without the customary presence of a U.S. State Department official.

The Progressive Fudge recently signed on to a bill to subsidize the housing of members of Congress. Fudge also signed on to the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump with other leftists and she is one of the 65 leftists who refused to attend the inauguration.

Fudge is among 17 incoming lawmakers and incumbents who have signed a letter vowing to vote against Pelosi on the floor. Not included are all the hard-left Freshmen who don’t want Pelosi — like Ocasio-Cortez. There are at least 23 who don’t want Pelosi, perhaps more since some are too afraid to speak up.

Rep. Seth Moulton suggested Tuesday night that he is “100 percent confident” that she does not have the votes. Pelosi responded: “I’m a busy person, but I will be the speaker of the House no matter what he said.”

However, the opposition is growing.

In addition to Fudge, leftists Jim Clyburn and Tim Ryan are also under consideration.