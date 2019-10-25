Very Nervous James Clapper Discusses the Barr-Durham Probe

Barack Obama’s former DNI chief James Clapper has always seemed like a weak link to us since Attorney General Bill Barr began looking into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe. He has been nervous, especially about the upcoming interviews. If I were an investigator and wanted to break this wide open, he would be the one I’d keep bringing in for interviews.
He’s a CNN contributor and was asked about the probe today. This is after we found out that it is now a criminal investigation and John Durham has found something significant, as per the NY Times.
He sounds awfully nervous as he talked about it. Lots of hemming and hawing.
Nervous much, Jimmy?? pic.twitter.com/ZPfYk8OvLI
— Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 25, 2019
He’s getting a sense of what the President has been going through every day for three years.