Very Nervous James Clapper Discusses the Barr-Durham Probe

Barack Obama’s former DNI chief James Clapper has always seemed like a weak link to us since Attorney General Bill Barr began looking into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe. He has been nervous, especially about the upcoming interviews. If I were an investigator and wanted to break this wide open, he would be the one I’d keep bringing in for interviews.

He’s a CNN contributor and was asked about the probe today. This is after we found out that it is now a criminal investigation and John Durham has found something significant, as per the NY Times.

He sounds awfully nervous as he talked about it. Lots of hemming and hawing.

He’s getting a sense of what the President has been going through every day for three years.