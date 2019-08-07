Veterans Are Red-Flagged & Can Lose Their Guns If They’re “Annoying”

Based on three mass shootings, incorrectly attributed to white supremacists, Red Flag Laws are the new wave of gun confiscation laws. The white supremacist hoax was meant to cow Republicans into submission on gun control, including Red Flag laws.
The President is even behind them if they include due process — which they won’t since they haven’t in the 22 states that put them in place. Texas and one other state are about to pass these laws without due process.
The VA has been putting all veterans with mental illness and/or with mental limitations on a list that prohibits them from owning guns. Due process comes after the fact and is costly, timely and decisions are almost impossible to reverse.
Veterans Affairs red-flags “disruptive” citizens without due process, transparency or accountability. It’s to make everyone safe. Government bureaucrats continue to deprive our nation’s soldiers seeking medical treatment of their Second Amendment rights. The pencil pushers’ reasons for taking away gun rights are arbitrary at best.
If the soldier has some brain damage and seeks help to fill out forms, they can be determined a ‘risk.’
The Veterans Affairs office has made it a practice to report veterans to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
Michelle Malkin writes in BizPacReview: Under the VA policy on “patient record flags,” federal bureaucrats can classify vets as “threats” based on assessments of their “difficult,” “annoying” and “noncompliant” behavior. The VA manual says the flags “are used to alert Veterans Health Administration medical staff and employees of patients whose behavior and characteristics may pose a threat either to their safety, the safety of other patients, or compromise the delivery of quality health care.”
Reasons to take away guns she says are venting “frustration about VA services and/or wait times, threatening lawsuits or to have people fired, and frequent unwarranted visits to the emergency department or telephone calls to facility staff.”
Patients of the VA aren’t even informed of their rights in 1 out of 4 cases.
In 25% of medical records reviewed, the OIG “found no evidence that patients were informed they had the right to request to amend or appeal” special orders restricting care of flagged patients.
We don’t have an update about how many veterans have had their gun rights taken away by a pencil pusher but, as of December 2015, the VA reported 260,381 individuals to the FBI, effectively banning them from owning firearms under the law.
There is no doubt some should not have firearms but a bureaucrat in an office shouldn’t be making the decision because someone was ticked off with the VA or couldn’t fill out a form.
For disabled veterans, VA is able to serve as the judge, jury, and executioner all in one when it comes to their rights. This relationship has many veterans avoiding valuable mental healthcare due to a reasonable fear they will have their rights restricted.
I’ve said it many times before and now I’m going to say it again. In today’s America, liberty, individuality and freedom are losing ground. There is only ONE thing that is going to allow the average person that believes in them to keep their GOD given rights. We need to establish a new political party that has just one platform and that is the dissolution of the United States into states that can then join together and then form their own governments. New York state doesn’t have much in common with Texas but NY does with Connecticut. Texas doesn’t have much in common with California but it does with Oklahoma and so on. Give the Socialists and Communists the states of the Northeast and the states of California, Oregon and Washington and the Libertarians Wyoming and Montana and the Republicans can have the rest. Republicans can always move to a pro republican nation if they currently live in say New York. It’s either that or prepare for a civil war that will undoubtedly kill hundreds of thousands or millions of innocent civilians.
I remember a story from a couple years ago where the old man was informed by either the VA or SSA they were going to come to his house to remove his guns because he had a caretaker to much of his personal business so that made him incompetent to own a gun. They knew he had them because that was on the government required questionnaire the doctors asked of him. This man called the sheriff about the issue and the sheriff informed the government agency they would be there to protect the rights of this man and to bring it on if they wanted to take his guns. The government goons never showed up. But what happens when all law enforcement is complicit in this un American, anti Constitutional gun grab? USSR, Nazi Germany, Communist China, Venezuela, etc.
I trust my fellow Americans who own guns much more than the politicians or private citizens who are trying to take them.
Trust a rich man who becomes a politician much more than a politician who becomes a rich man. I think it was Harry Truman who said that
Reg flag laws are fright with danger.
Remember, Obama’s HLS listed 72 “types” of Americans as potential terrorists. That list incorporated every American save for the most hardened leftist.
Our elected sheriffs have more power, Constitutional power, than local OR FEDERAL law enforcement. Many ppl are not aware of that. They are the ONLY LEOs with authority to back down the Feds.
Federal red Flag laws May PUT process into those states without that protection BUT, all that takes is just ONE democrat president to REMOVE due process from that equation.
And after the Kavanaugh circus, WE ALL KNOW how democrats feel about due process.
On the flip side, preserving due process alone could successfully keep a Democrat out of the WH for a very long time.
Btw, there were SIXTY, 60, shootings in Chicago this weekend.
NOT ONE POLITICIAN GIVES A DAMN.