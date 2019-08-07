Veterans Are Red-Flagged & Can Lose Their Guns If They’re “Annoying”

Based on three mass shootings, incorrectly attributed to white supremacists, Red Flag Laws are the new wave of gun confiscation laws. The white supremacist hoax was meant to cow Republicans into submission on gun control, including Red Flag laws.

The President is even behind them if they include due process — which they won’t since they haven’t in the 22 states that put them in place. Texas and one other state are about to pass these laws without due process.

The VA has been putting all veterans with mental illness and/or with mental limitations on a list that prohibits them from owning guns. Due process comes after the fact and is costly, timely and decisions are almost impossible to reverse.

Veterans Affairs red-flags “disruptive” citizens without due process, transparency or accountability. It’s to make everyone safe. Government bureaucrats continue to deprive our nation’s soldiers seeking medical treatment of their Second Amendment rights. The pencil pushers’ reasons for taking away gun rights are arbitrary at best.

If the soldier has some brain damage and seeks help to fill out forms, they can be determined a ‘risk.’

The Veterans Affairs office has made it a practice to report veterans to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Michelle Malkin writes in BizPacReview: Under the VA policy on “patient record flags,” federal bureaucrats can classify vets as “threats” based on assessments of their “difficult,” “annoying” and “noncompliant” behavior. The VA manual says the flags “are used to alert Veterans Health Administration medical staff and employees of patients whose behavior and characteristics may pose a threat either to their safety, the safety of other patients, or compromise the delivery of quality health care.”

Reasons to take away guns she says are venting “frustration about VA services and/or wait times, threatening lawsuits or to have people fired, and frequent unwarranted visits to the emergency department or telephone calls to facility staff.”

Patients of the VA aren’t even informed of their rights in 1 out of 4 cases.

In 25% of medical records reviewed, the OIG “found no evidence that patients were informed they had the right to request to amend or appeal” special orders restricting care of flagged patients.

We don’t have an update about how many veterans have had their gun rights taken away by a pencil pusher but, as of December 2015, the VA reported 260,381 individuals to the FBI, effectively banning them from owning firearms under the law.

There is no doubt some should not have firearms but a bureaucrat in an office shouldn’t be making the decision because someone was ticked off with the VA or couldn’t fill out a form.

For disabled veterans, VA is able to serve as the judge, jury, and executioner all in one when it comes to their rights. This relationship has many veterans avoiding valuable mental healthcare due to a reasonable fear they will have their rights restricted.