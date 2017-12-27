Victim of a Vile NJ Prosecutor, Shaneen Allen Inspires a Controversial Gun Law

Shaneen Allen is a nurse, a mother of two young children, and she is the victim of a democrat prosecutor in New Jersey. She is also the inspiration for a federal firearm reciprocity law which she is pushing Republican senators to approve. It is Shaneen’s Law.
“Hopefully I’ll be at the White House next to (President) Trump signing this bill,” Allen said. “Republicans put their money where their mouth was.”
NJ Democrats made a Republican out of her. Her trials and tribulations at the hands of Democrats in New Jersey has made her an advocate for this change in gun laws.
What makes her case a standout is what she went through when she traveled through New Jersey from Pennsylvania and was pulled over by police in October, 2013. She told the officer she had a gun in the back but because it wasn’t properly encased, she was arrested. Ms. Allen mistakenly thought she could travel through NJ since she is a registered gun owner in Pennsylvania.
The single mother of two young boys purchased the gun for self-protection after she was the victim of two robberies. Allen, who had no prior criminal record, served 48 days in jail before she was able to make her bail.
The year-long court case depleted her funds to say nothing of the stress.
The local Democrat prosecutor came under fierce criticism after it was revealed that he had refused to allow Allen into a program that would have kept her out of prison as a first time offender, while letting former football player Ray Rice’s entrance into the same program after he was caught on video beating his wife.
Republican Governor Christie issued a “full a free pardon for all criminal charges and indictments arising from the arrest occurring October 1, 2013,” wiping Allen’s record clean.
Allen told a local news station: “I don’t have the words for how I feel, I don’t really think it’s processed yet. But I’m really grateful, I am, I’m very blessed that I even got this opportunity to start over.”
The Sentinel reported about her case here here here here here and here. She was 100% victimized and faced 11 1/2 years in federal prison. Obviously an innocent, the NJ prosecutor decided to make an example out of her. These are the same people who let every dirtbag off. She was the victim of draconian gun laws and Democrats who decided to make an example of her.
Nothing can make a liberal a conservative faster than letting Democrats do what they do best – create felons out of innocent people and just generally make everyone miserable.
corrupt County prosecutors are nothing new to any attorney who has practiced in State Court.
What most people are not aware of are how many “bent” judges there are in the Superior./Circuit Courts
What I find so disheartening about this is that a state can pass a law that is blatantly a violation of the Constitution vis a vis the Bill of Rights as well.
Can you direct me to the specific law that New Jersey has regarding how one can legally own and carry transport a gun in NJ?
Is it legal for anyone to own guns in New Jersey or is illegal for non-residents to be in New Jersey with a gun under any circumstance?
What if you are a hunter?
What if you have it in a gun case?
Do handguns have to be locked or unloaded or both to be considered ‘safe’ and brought into the state? If so, that almost totally defeats the purpose as you probably cannot get the gun operational before the criminal overwhelms you.
Did this woman violate the law by not having the gun legally stored? Did she own the gun legally in PA?
What law did she violate in New Jersey?
I am at a total loss as to why the State of Pennsylvania or U. S. A. government refused to intervene if her rights were being violated, which it appears that they were.
Until recently, Texas where I reside, only allowed ‘open carry’ of ‘long rifles or shotguns’ that were legally owned. Hand guns could only be in your home or transported in gun cases.
It has only been in the last few years (again, in Texas) that concealed carry and open carry of handguns is allowed and most ‘public’ places can legally ban you from having any gun on their premises including governmental offices. It’s all still somewhat complicated, but better than previously as we can now carry a handgun in our cars, which is considered an extension of our home, whereas before it was considered a concealed weapon even if not ‘concealed’.
