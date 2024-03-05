Victoria Nuland Will Retire After Giving Us the Ukraine Crisis

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Victoria Nuland is stepping down this month. Nuland is responsible for color revolutions in Ukraine and Russia.

BLINKEN WROTE IN PART

Victoria Nuland has let me know that she intends to step down in the coming weeks as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs – a role in which she has personified President Biden’s commitment to put diplomacy back at the center of our foreign policy and revitalize America’s global leadership at a crucial time for our nation and the world.

Victoria Nuland is a notorious warmonger who helped get us into this mess in Ukraine. There was no diplomacy with Russia, just a fake Minsk II agreement that no one intended to implement.

The following summary comes via Kanekoa the Great.

It Began with Baked Goods

In December 2013, Nuland visited Kyiv and handed out baked goods to protesters in Maidan Square, a symbolic gesture of support that was widely publicized by Western media.

Senators John McCain and Chris Murphy rallied protestors in Maidan Square, standing next to the leader of Svoboda, Oleh Tyahnybok, informing them they had America’s support.

In February 2014, Nuland was caught on a leaked phone call planning Ukraine’s new government, where she can be heard saying, “I think Yats [Arseniy Yatsenyuk] is the guy” and discussing how to “glue this thing.”

During the call, she described Tyahnybok, who provided the extremists that escalated the violence, as one of the opposition leaders they were working with. Less than one month after the audio leaked, Arseniy Yatsenyuk became the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.

THREAD: Victoria Nuland announces resignation as Biden’s Undersecretary of State A notorious neocon and protege of Dick Cheney, Nuland led the Obama administration’s overthrow of Ukraine’s government in 2014, leading to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In December 2013,… pic.twitter.com/yt7dJNQqW6 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 5, 2024

It Continued with Investments, Some Quite Shady

In 2013, Victoria Nuland stated that the United States had invested $5 billion since 1991 to assist Ukraine in achieving its European ambitions: “Since Ukraine’s independence in 1991, the United States has supported Ukrainians as they build democratic skills and institutions as they promote civic participation and good governance, all of which are preconditions for Ukraine to achieve its European aspirations.

“We’ve invested over five billion dollars to assist Ukraine in these and other goals that will ensure a secure and prosperous, and democratic Ukraine.”

In 2016, Victoria Nuland told Congress that US advisors serve in 12 Ukrainian ministries, US-trained police operate in 18 Ukrainian cities, the US Treasury helped close 60 Ukrainian banks while protecting the assets of depositors, and the US spent $266 million on training Ukrainian soldiers. The New York Times acknowledged last week that the CIA began setting up 12 secret spy bases in Ukraine after 2014.

The Neocons Worked Closely with the Far-Right

Victoria Nuland, Joe Biden, John McCain, John Kerry, and members of the Obama administration openly worked with Svoboda leader Oleh Tyahnybok during the 2014 Ukrainian coup. Until 2004, Svoboda was called the Social-National party, a deliberate reference to the Nazi’s National-Socialist party.

In 2004, Tyahnybok was kicked out of Viktor Yushenko’s government for a speech calling for Ukrainians to fight against a “Muscovite-Jewish mafia.” In 2005, he wrote open letters demanding Ukraine do more to halt the “criminal activities of organized Jewry.” In 2013, the State Department banned Tyahnybok from visiting the United States after he placed fifth in the Simon Wisenthal Center’s lists of top 10 anti-semites.

In 2014, Tyahnybok met with Nuland, Biden, McCain, and Kerry, as he provided the agitators and provocateurs that escalated the violence in Maidan Square. Nuland mentioned Tyahnybok as one of the leaders they worked with during her leaked call planning Ukraine’s new government.

Yatsenyuk rewarded Svoboda’s role in the coup with three cabinet positions, including deputy prime minister, governorships of three of Ukraine’s 25 provinces, and chairman of parliament.

Why would Victoria Nuland, Joe Biden, John McCain, and John Kerry openly work with an antisemitic extremist like Svoboda leader Oleh Tyahnybok?

Nuland Designed American Influence in Ukraine

“Here is the bread offering, lady. She is the designer of the American influence in Ukraine. Victoria Nuland worked for all U.S. administrations since 1993 (except Trump)…”

“We wish we could ask Victoria Nuland if she knew from the beginning that neo-Nazis were among Ukrainian revolutionaries and whether she deliberately concealed this fact in order not to spoil the image of the revolution.”

“The United States worked thoroughly for regime change in Kiev, which wouldn’t have been possible without the extreme right militias. Those militants were dangerous, but this got lost in the media hype.”

“Just like the Odessa massacre didn’t get any attention. Because it didn’t fit into the simple narrative of the Ukrainian revolution. The good guys are all in the West and the bad guys in the East.”

“In the chess game that opposes Russians against Americans, Ukraine seems to be no more than a pawn.”

6) “Here is the bread offering lady. She is the designer of the American influence in Ukraine. Victoria Nuland worked for all U.S. administrations since 1993 (except Trump)…” “We wish we could ask Victoria Nuland if she knew from the beginning that neo-Nazis were among… pic.twitter.com/p1SN4HdM4e — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 5, 2024

It Was Bipartisan

Senator Chris Murphy, who stood next to John McCain and Oleh Tyahnybok rallying protestors in Maidan Square, discussing the U.S. overthrowing Ukraine’s government: “I think it was our role, including sanctions and threats of sanctions, that forced, in part, Yanukovych from office. Now, the question is, what can we do to support this new government?

7) Senator Chris Murphy, who stood next to John McCain and Oleh Tyahnybok rallying protestors in Maidan Square, discussing the U.S. overthrowing Ukraine’s government: “I think it was our role, including sanctions and threats of sanctions, that forced, in part, Yanukovych from… pic.twitter.com/WUkDPO1Zmi — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 5, 2024

With respect to Ukraine, we have not sat on the sidelines. We have been very much involved. Members of the Senate have been there. Members of the State Department have been on the Square.

The Obama administration passed sanctions. The Senate was prepared to pass its own set of sanctions, and as I’ve said, I really think that the clear position of the United States has, in part, been what has helped lead to this change in regime…

If, ultimately, this is a peaceful transition to a new government in Ukraine, it will be the United States on the streets of Ukraine who will be seen as a great friend in helping make that transition happen…

There is a U.S. interest here. We are in the middle of negotiating a new trade agreement with Europe. To my state, it’s enormously important. We do 40% of our trade in Connecticut with Europe.

If Ukraine is part of the EU and thus is part of this new trade agreement with the United States, that could result in billions of dollars in new economic opportunities for the U.S. So, we do have an economic interest in Ukraine being a part of the European Union, and we shouldn’t be shy about making clear that interest.”

She Is the Fauci of the Ukraine Situation

DavidSacks talks about Donald Trump’s criticism of Victoria Nuland’s involvement in the ousting of Ukraine’s democratically elected government in 2014: “Nuland is the Fauci of this situation. In the same way that Fauci was supposed to be protecting us from viruses, and then he funded gain of function research, Victoria Nuland was supposed to be our chief diplomat with respect to Russia and Eastern Europe.

And what did she do instead? She ginned up this conflict by backing an insurrection in Ukraine in 2014…

They brought in these Ukrainian far-right nationalists as the muscle. She was the State Department official who was responsible for backing this insurrection of a democratically elected leader in 2014…

Ever since then, the relationship with the Russians over Ukraine has been heading south. If you are wondering why Putin seized Crimea, it was in direct retaliation for the coup that we backed in 2014. This is the origin of the conflict, and the fact that Trump is willing to talk about it is pretty incredible.”

8) @DavidSacks talks about Donald Trump’s criticism of Victoria Nuland’s involvement in the ousting of Ukraine’s democratically elected government in 2014: “Nuland is the Fauci of this situation. In the same way that Fauci was supposed to be protecting us from viruses, and then… pic.twitter.com/eLyuSSF3Ue — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 5, 2024

Husband Neocon

Robert Kagan, Victoria Nuland’s husband, is a prominent neoconservative who co-founded the Project for the New American Century in 1998, which advocated for the U.S. invasion of Iraq, relying on the false claim that the country had weapons of mass destruction.

Nord Stream II

On January 27, 2022, Under-Secretary of State Victoria Nuland stated, “If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward.”

On February 7, 2022, President Biden said, “If Russia invades… again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.”

When asked by the reporter how he would do that, he responded, “I promise you we will be able to do it.”

On September 30, 2022, immediately following the terrorist attack on the pipeline, Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared that the destruction of the pipeline is “also a tremendous opportunity. It’s a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy and thus to take away from Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs.”

On January 28, 2023, Under-Secretary Nuland told Senator Ted Cruz, “I am, and I think the administration is, very gratified to know that Nord Stream 2 is now, as you like to say, a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea.”

Professor Jeffrey Sachs: “Such language is not at all appropriate in the face of international terrorism. I hope that the US, together with all other Security Council members, will condemn this heinous act of international terrorism and join together in an urgent UNSC-led investigation of this international crime in order to determine the truth. The truth is not yet known by the world, but it is knowable.”

Related