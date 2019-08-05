Video of Dayton Police taking down a mass killer who once had a hit-list

The police in Dayton courageously ran to the sound of the gunfire the night Connor Betts finally blew. In under one minute, they took the killer down. This video captures that moment.

Six Dayton Police officers engaged the killer within 30 seconds, saving countless lives, according to the Dayton Daily News.

The six officers were: Sgt. William C. Knight; Officer Brian Rolfes; Officer Jeremy Campbell; Officer Vincent Carter; Officer Ryan Nabel; and Officer David Denlinger.

HE WAS A PROGRESSIVE KILLER

On his Twitter profile — the account has since been taken down — Betts listed his preferred pronouns, as progressives do.

According to Heavy.com, the profile read: “he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / i’m going to hell and i’m not coming back.”

He wrote that he was a supporter of Elizabeth Warren and socialism. He was also a supporter of Satan.

THE HIT-LIST

A former middle school classmate told the Dayton Daily News that Betts was obsessed with killing and death — the woman said she and her parents reported this to police.

“He knew it wasn’t normal,” she said. “He and I talked at length about him getting help.”

Betts had fantasized about tying her up and slitting her throat.

He was reportedly suspended in high school after compiling a “hit list” of individuals he wanted to kill and a “rape list” of girls he wanted to sexually assault, according to Fox News.

The former students said the kill list was found scrawled on a bathroom wall in school and the rape list was brought to school.

During her freshman year, a former cheerleader told the AP that she received a phone call from a police officer who informed her that her name was included on a list of potential targets.

“The officer said [Betts] wouldn’t be at school for a while,” she said, referring to the boy’s suspension. “But after some time passed he was back, walking the halls. They didn’t give us any warning that he was returning to school.”

HE HATED EVERYBODY

Demoy Howell, who said he and Betts participated in Bellbrook’s Junior ROTC military program, remembered friends saying Betts made them feel threatened and uncomfortable, Fox News reports.

“He was always a bit of an oddball,” Howell said. “He had a dark sense of humor — jokes about people dying. He would wear all black. I remember sensing a dark energy around him.”

“I think this is less of a hate crime and more of an ‘I hate everybody’ crime,” he added. “I honestly feel more comfortable now knowing that he’s gone.”

Betts had no criminal record and he was not charged as a juvenile. His records were sealed. He should have been charged.