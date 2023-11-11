Video of Doctor Forcibly Removed Trying to Save Ashli Babbitt

Dr. Austin Harris tried to save the life of Ashli Babbitt after the unarmed woman was shot and killed by a Capitol Hill police officer who was rewarded for killing her. He was forcibly removed by police.

At the time, he claimed that the rioters were antifa dressed as Trump supporters. In fairness, he was right near John Sullivan, an antifa-Black Lives Matter radical.

The board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist from Southern California is facing federal charges over his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in support of ex-President Donald Trump.

He was turned in by a “former friend” who spotted a Facebook post of Harris at the scene and reported it to the FBI.

Nice friend.

The Daily Beast said he has a history of more than one DUI.

Video of Capitol police officer who forcibly removed a doctor attempting to save Ashli Babbitt pic.twitter.com/han0Iz31vB — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 29, 2023

He was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors.

Dr Austin Harris just arrested and charged with 4 misdemeanors. pic.twitter.com/hmLdcM6qDW — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 29, 2023

