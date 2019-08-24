Vile & Disgusting! Bill Maher Is Glad David Koch Is Dead

HBO’s Bill Maher celebrates the death of David Koch: “Yesterday David Koch of the zillionaire Koch brothers died…of prostate cancer. I guess I’m going to have to re-evaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer.”

“He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate-science deniers for decades, so fuck him. The Amazon is burning up. I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful,” Maher said.

David Koch gave more than a billion dollars to philanthropic causes. Most importantly, medical research. Thanks to him cancer research is being revolutionized.

The ‘classy’ Maher can’t make a point without vulgar language.

